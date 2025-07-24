  • home icon
  "I deserve what I want": James Cook bluntly speaks on contract situation as Bills RB shows up for training camp

"I deserve what I want": James Cook bluntly speaks on contract situation as Bills RB shows up for training camp

By Sanu Abraham
Jul 24, 2025
NFL: Buffalo Bills Training Camp - Source: Imagn

James Cook isn't making any threats. He’s not skipping practices. But make no mistake, the Buffalo Bills running back has made it clear that he expects to be paid like one of the league’s best, and he’s not backing off that belief.

As the Bills kicked off training camp Thursday at St. John Fisher University, Cook addressed the media, signaling he's ready for the season even if contract negotiations remain unresolved.

“I’m never gonna give up. I deserve what I want,” Cook told reporters after Thursday’s session. “It’s gonna get done, wherever it happens at.”
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

“Quarterback. The fans. It’s a great organization. I mean, they drafted me. They drafted me for a reason I feel like. I want to be here. I want to spend the rest of my career here,” he added.
While James Cook has repeatedly stated that he hopes to remain in Buffalo long-term, he also appears prepared to let the process unfold, wherever it may lead.

James Cook explains the motivation behind training camp attendance

NFL: Buffalo Bills Training Camp - Source: Imagn

James Cook reported on time for camp, fully participated, and appeared sharp during drills. When asked why he didn’t hold out despite ongoing contract talks, Cook didn’t offer a dramatic explanation. He gave a simple one: He values his paycheck.

"I like my money. I do, I definitely do. That's why I'm here," Cook said.

The fourth-year back is entering the final season of his rookie deal, carrying a base salary of just over $5 million. There’s no extension in place yet despite the Bills having already locked in several of his draft classmates earlier this offseason.

That backdrop adds tension to Cook’s situation. Three 2022 draftees, Wideout Khalil Shakir, linebacker Terrel Bernard, and corner Christian Benford, all received new deals. The fact that he’s arguably the most productive of the group only adds to the intrigue.

James Cook has emerged as a central figure in Buffalo’s offense over the last two seasons. He posted consecutive 1,000-yard rushing campaigns and scored 21 total touchdowns in 2024 alone. This was 16 on the ground, and five more as a receiver. He added three more in the postseason, showing he’s more than just a regular-season contributor.

Through 49 career games, he has compiled 3,521 total yards and 27 touchdowns, offering both reliability and explosiveness. It’s the kind of résumé that usually earns a payday, especially at a position where longevity is fleeting.

As the Bills ramp up toward their September opener against the Denver Broncos, Cook’s performance could only strengthen his leverage, whether in Buffalo or elsewhere.

Edited by Gio Vergara
