"I didn’t insult or attack her": Ryan Clark apologizes to RGIII for making an example of ex-QB's wife amidst Caitlin Clark - Angel Reese drama

ESPN analyst Ryan Clark has issued a public apology to former Washington quarterback Robert Griffin III. This came after their heated exchange on WNBA stars Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark took a personal turn. The NFL analyst acknowledged that he crossed boundaries by referencing Griffin's wife during his commentary on racial perspectives in sports.

Ad

The two NFL media personalities found themselves at odds over how African-American women athletes are portrayed in professional sports coverage. Clark, a former safety for the Steelers, sparked the drama with pointed remarks about Griffin's household dynamics and marriage history.

Clark posted his apology on X on Friday, walking back on aspects of his original criticism while standing by his broader message. The mea culpa came after days of escalating tensions between the former teammates.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"If I had to address @RGIII again I wouldn't include his wife. She didn't need to be made an example of in order to make my point. I could have easily pointed to the positive impact a connection with black women had on the way you see, understand, & treat them," Clark said in his X post.

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

Ad

The feud originated from Griffin's controversial video commentary about Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese. That was following a flagrant foul incident with Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark during their season opener on May 17.

Griffin claimed Reese "hates" Clark, prompting Ryan Clark to question whether Griffin could properly understand black women's experiences given his marriage history.

Ryan Clark reflects on impact versus intent

Ryan Clark's original response had focused on Griffin's ability to have conversations about what black women endure in America. It specifically references the former quarterback's marriages to white women. The ESPN personality now admits the optics and personal history influenced how he addressed Griffin.

Ad

46th Annual Sports Emmy Awards - Source: Getty

"The optics of his video & personal history with RGII played a part in how I addressed him. I didn't insult or attack her, but no matter the intent, & handling the impact was different," Ryan Clark explained in his follow-up post.

Ad

Ryan Clark also defended his mixed-race daughter, Jaden, in a separate social media post. He shared her photo and expressed his love while addressing questions about his own family's racial dynamics. He emphasized that his experiences as a father to a biracial child inform his perspective on racial issues in sports.

The controversy has drawn criticism from multiple angles, with Fox Sports' Cam Newton weighing in during his "4th&1" show on May 21. Newton suggested that Ryan Clark crossed professional boundaries by discussing personal household matters.

Ad

"That's opinionated....When you speak about specifics that takes place in a household, that's where the line is drawn," Newton said.

Griffin had initially fired back at Clark's comments by calling them a personal attack on his family, describing Clark as "cowardly, spineless, and weak." The former Heisman Trophy winner also revealed their troubled working relationship during their time together on ESPN's Monday Night Football coverage.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sanu Abraham Sanu Abraham is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda. As an avid football fan, he provides unique perspectives and novel ideas to the coverage of the sport and its many fascinating personalities.



His goal is to write lively and engaging articles that further demonstrate his expertise in the game. Sanu also has an exceptional ability to analyze team strategies and report on the latest developments on the field.



In addition to his sports writing, Sanu holds a postgraduate diploma in filmmaking and creative writing. As a firm believer in the power of storytelling and a keen observer, Sanu aims to document impactful moments through his passionate journalism and image-capturing. Know More

When do NFL tickets go on sale for 2025 season? All you need to know