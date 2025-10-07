“I didn’t jump the gun”: Jason Whitlock claps back at critics over Mark Sanchez stabbing tweet

Former NFL quarterback Mark Sanchez was involved in a violent incident on Friday. He allegedly attacked a 69-year-old truck driver over parking issues, and he stabbed Sanchez in self-defense. Jason Whitlock posted a message on X, praying for his healing before the entire story was revealed.&quot;Dear Heavenly Father, we are asking you to deliver healing to Mark Sanchez. We asks this in Jesus name,&quot; Whitlock tweeted on Saturday.Fans were not happy about it, and Whitlock received a lot of backlash after the truth came to light. He addressed it on Monday's episode of his show.&quot;As it turns out, Mark Sanchez beat up a 69-year-old man and got stabbed and got arrested while sitting in the hospital recovering from being stabbed because the guy stabbed him in defense of himself,&quot; Whitlock said, via &quot;Fearless With Jason Whitlock.&quot;&quot;I took some heat because I tweeted out a prayer asking for Mark Sanchez's healing, and people have criticized me for how dare you ask for Mark Sanchez to heal when he was the perpetrator. They said I jumped the gun. But man, I didn't jump the gun like these guys, and I don't regret my tweet at all.&quot;Sanchez and the driver suffered serious injuries and were taken to the hospital. A Level 5 felony charge of battery involving serious bodily injuries was filed against Sanchez on Monday. He was also charged with unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle, public intoxication and battery resulting in physical injury.How did the Mark Sanchez incident unfold?Former NFL quarterback and Fox Sports analyst Sanchez was involved in a violent late-night altercation in downtown Indianapolis on Friday. While in town for the Raiders-Colts game, witnesses reported Sanchez behaving erratically near Loughmiller’s Pub and Eatery, and sprinted through a nearby alley.He encountered a grease truck driver collecting used cooking oil who blocked his path around midnight. The two argued over parking issues, and the confrontation escalated when the driver pulled a knife and stabbed Sanchez, reportedly in self-defense.Police arrived around 12:30 a.m. after receiving a shooting report and found Sanchez at the pub with deep cuts to his cheek and tongue. He underwent surgery on Saturday and was stabilized before being discharged and booked into Marion County Jail on Sunday with a $300 bond. Prosecutors filed a Level 5 felony battery charge on Monday, carrying up to six years in prison.