"I didn’t know that was possible": NFL fans react as referees call false start on Eagles' tush push vs. Vikings

Philadelphia was hit with a false start flag on Sunday while attempting a tush push on a third-and-1 in the first quarter against Minnesota. The penalty came with 42 seconds remaining.It sparked reactions from fans on X.&quot;Wow I didn’t know that was possible lol,&quot; one fan wrote.Average Sports Enjoyer @AvgSportsEnjoyrLINK@NFL_DovKleiman Wow I didn’t know that was possible lol&quot;The Vikings were having none of that!&quot; a fan commented.&quot;U are consumed with the tush push wow,&quot; another fan wrote.More reactions came in.&quot;Took em 6 weeks,&quot; one fan said.&quot;Holy shit, might as well go buy a lottery ticket...what are the odds,&quot; another fan said.&quot;Finally,&quot; a fan commented.The Eagles entered Week 7 at 4-2, riding a two-game losing streak. They are ranked 30th in total offense at 274.6 yards per game and 28th in yards per play (4.7). Their 34.7% third-down conversion rate placed them near the bottom of the league.Meanwhile, Minnesota’s defense came in allowing 19.4 points per game and a league-best 30% conversion rate on third downs.Vikings disrupt Eagles’ tush push rhythm with new defensive frontMinnesota found a way to rattle Philadelphia’s go-to play early. On the opening drive, the Vikings crowded the line by stacking two defenders beside linebacker Tyler Batty in the A-gap. It threw off the its timing before the false start call.Former Eagle and current Viking Javon Hargrave discussed the controversial play on Friday.&quot;I kind of hate the play,&quot; Hargrave said, via Vikings Entertainment Network. &quot;I think the only way you really can stop it is just don’t let them get down there. So we just trying to talk about those things.&quot;Meanwhile, Green Bay’s Micah Parsons voiced frustration over the tush push, calling it overly favorable to the offense.“If you ask the Eagles’ offensive players, they’ll probably say, ‘That’s the best thing we’re doing on offense right now,’” Parsons said on Friday, via ESPN. “It’s the most consistent thing they’ve got. That might come (back) and bite me one day.”Philadelphia has leaned on the tush push throughout the season, even using it multiple times on single drives.