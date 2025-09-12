"I don’t really think it was fair": Marshon Lattimore sounds off at NFL referees over missed calls after Commanders' loss to Packers

The Washington Commanders lost 27-18 to the Green Bay Packers on Thursday where a slow start and tepid offense proved too much to overcome. After the contest, Commanders cornerback Marshon Lattimore voiced his frustration with the referees. The Packers repeatedly targeted receivers he was covering and used pre-snap motion to create favorable matchups.

Lattimore was also flagged twice for holding and gave up a long completion to Malik Heath, but after the game, he felt the officials made poor calls and missed a big one.

“No, they were not (penalties),” Lattimore said. “And they missed one on the deep ball when he pushed off. Go look at the film. There’s no way he read that much separation if I’m right there. They missed calls, they called calls that weren’t supposed to be calls. I don’t really think it was fair. It is what it is. Live to fight another day.”

NFL: Washington at Green Bay - Source: Imagn

Since being traded to Washington last season, Lattimore has now played seven games and picked up 10 penalties.

How did the Washington Commanders fare against the Green Bay Packers?

The Green Bay Packers shut down the run game, and the Washington Commanders managed only 11 total yards in the first quarter. Green Bay took advantage, scoring two touchdowns to take a 14-0 lead. Washington got on the board with a 51-yard field goal by Matt Gay but missed two other long kicks. The Commanders trailed 14-3 at halftime.

In the second half, the Packers added a short field goal to make it 17-3. Washington responded in the fourth quarter with a 20-yard touchdown pass from Jayden Daniels to Zach Ertz, cutting the lead to 17-10.

But Green Bay made another touchdown and a 56-yard field goal to stretch the lead to 27-10. Washington added a late touchdown with a 5-yard pass to Deebo Samuel and a two-point conversion to Luke McCaffrey, making it 27-18.

Daniels finished with 170 passing yards, two touchdowns and 36 rushing yards. He was sacked four times and pressured throughout the game. The offense had no turnovers but failed to score on too many drives, including four punts, two missed field goals and two failed fourth-down tries.

