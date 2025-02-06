  • home icon
  • "I had to earn everything": Jayden Daniels reflects on treatment rookie QB received in Washington

By Sanu Abraham
Modified Feb 06, 2025 18:53 GMT
Jayden Daniels Is Named The 2024 Pepsi Zero Sugar NFL Rookie Of The Year (image credit: getty)

Jayden Daniels' rookie season with the Washington Commanders featured more than just excellent stats. The No. 2 overall pick had to prove himself from day one.

After leading Washington to a 12-5 record and an NFC championship game appearance, Daniels shared his rookie experience on the "Up & Adams show" on Thursday.

"I had to earn everything," Daniels said. "It was nothing given. I wasn't a captain, I wasn't a leader, I wasn't a part of the leadership group. I had to earn that. I had to earn the starting role. I wanted to earn the respect of the coaches my teammates. Because if they just came in and handed me everything, I wouldn't feel right with that."
The Commanders' approach to developing their franchise quarterback started in the rookie minicamp. Offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury spotted something special early.

"(Jayden) was doing stuff in rookie minicamp that was different than what I'm used to seeing ever," Kingsbury said on Wednesday, via The Athletic.

His rookie campaign backed up that mindset. Daniels finished sixth in the NFL with a 69.0 completion percentage, throwing for 3,568 yards and 25 touchdowns. He also led the team in rushing with 891 yards.

Jayden Daniels' journey as a rookie QB

NFL: NFC Championship-Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Imagn

Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio's assessment came before their NFC championship matchup. Jayden Daniels had already proven his worth in their Week 16 clash, throwing five TD passes in the 36-33 victory.

He highlighted his growth in five specific plays to Diana Russini of The Athletic: a third-down TD to Terry McLaurin against Cincinnati in Week 3, the game-winning TD versus Philadelphia in Week 16, a Hail Mary against Chicago in Week 8, a crucial fourth-and-2 conversion in the wild-card playoff win at Tampa Bay and a deep TD to Dyami Brown in the divisional round at Detroit.

Daniels' pre-dawn workouts and study habits impressed veterans. Backup quarterback Marcus Mariota praised Daniels' poise during their Week 6 battle against Baltimore.

"How he battled in that Baltimore game early in the year was one of the more impressive things I've seen," Mariota said on Wednesday, via The Athletic.

Future Hall of Fame linebacker Bobby Wagner saw Daniels' competitive spirit during OTAs.

"That's when he was coming out trying to talk trash when we barely even played," Wagner said.

Daniels finished the season with 31 TDs joining an elite group of just five rookie QBs in NFL history to score 30+ combined TDs. His performance made him the heavy favorite for Offensive Rookie of the Year at the NFL Honors ceremony.

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
