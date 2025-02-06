WWE superstar Seth Rollins drops eye-popping take on Caleb Williams replacing Jayden Daniels in Washington

WWE star Seth Rollins sparked quarterback debate during an "Up & Adams" appearance on Wednesday. His statement suggested Caleb Williams could have potentially transformed the Washington Commanders' playoff run.

Rollins engaged with host Kay Adams about rookie quarterbacks Williams and Jayden Daniels. When Adams questioned Rollins about comparing the two quarterbacks, he delivered his perspective:

"I mean, they could have won Super Bowl," Rollins said. "I'm saying that. Yes, that's what I'm saying."

"I like Caleb more than Jayden, and I love Jayden. I think Jayden is great, but I do think if you switch those two, if you flip them, you're going to get very similar results," Rollins added.

He argued that Williams was handicapped by Chicago's "broken system." The statistical backdrop supports part of Rollins' argument. Williams completed 3,541 passing yards with 20 touchdowns and a 62.5% completion rate. However, he suffered a league-high 68 sacks while working with three different offensive coordinators.

Caleb Williams' rookie season under microscope

Chicago Bears v Green Bay Packers - Source: Getty

Ryan Leaf, a former NFL quarterback, provided additional context. Speaking to CHGO during Super Bowl LIX week on Feb. 3, Leaf argued that the Bears "set up Caleb for failure" by maintaining organizational instability.

ESPN's Courtney Cronin offered critical comparative data. Jayden Daniels finished fourth in total QBR at 70.5, while Caleb Williams ranked 28th at 46.8. The Washington Commanders quarterback transformed a four-win team to the NFC championship game.

ESPN's John Keim suggested Williams would have been Washington's top choice if Daniels was unavailable. The Commanders had initially rated Williams just behind Daniels in their draft evaluations.

Seth Rollins highlighted the systemic challenges, suggesting Williams "had to try to play hero ball" more frequently than Daniels.

Tom Brady previously cautioned about Williams' bold pre-draft claim of winning "eight Super Bowls," noting that "a lot goes into winning one Super Bowl." Williams' rookie season fell short of such lofty expectations.

The narrative extends beyond individual performance. Williams faced additional scrutiny for viral moments, including a reported incident where he seemingly ignored wide receiver Keenan Allen during his first field day.

