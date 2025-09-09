"I expect nothing less": Stephen Jones makes stance clear on CeeDee Lamb after Cowboys WR's costly drop vs. Eagles

Stephen Jones reaffirmed his trust in CeeDee Lamb on Monday, framing the receiver’s early-season miscues as a hurdle rather than a red flag.

The Cowboys CEO discussed Dallas’ 24-20 loss to Philadelphia on Thursday. Lamb’s three drops, including two in the fourth quarter, loomed large. Instead of questioning his reliability, Jones highlighted Lamb’s accountability and dedication.

"I expect nothing less from CeeDee..." Jones said, via 105.3 The Fan.

"I know one thing. He's going to make a whole lot more plays to win us games than he doesn't. I have 100% confidence in what he stands for; doesn't surprise me a bit that he was back on his day off on a jugs machine. He's driven to be great, and that's why we love to have CeeDee on our football team."

NFL: Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Imagn

The receiver, who signed a four-year extension before the season, was at the Cowboys’ facility the morning after the opener. He put in extra work on the JUGS machine.

Cowboys leadership rejects moral victories while standing behind CeeDee Lamb

NFL: Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Imagn

Stephen Jones was clear that Dallas will not lean on “moral victories” despite keeping pace with the defending NFC champions.

The Cowboys had chances to close out the game but faltered in the final minutes.

"I don't ever like moral victories," Jones said on Monday, via 103.5 The Fan. "I thought we gave ourselves opportunities to win the game, but when we had an opportunity to get it done there in the fourth quarter, we didn't make it happen. We've got to be better than that."

CeeDee Lamb’s missed catches came at critical junctures. A second-quarter drop stalled a promising drive and forced a field goal. A late miscue on a deep throw from Dak Prescott erased what could have been a go-ahead scoring chance inside the Eagles’ 20-yard line.

However, Lamb’s production was evident, leading all receivers with 110 yards on seven catches. He also tied Hall of Famer Bob Hayes for the third-most 100-yard games in team history with 22. Only Michael Irvin and Tony Hill have more.

According to ESPN, Lamb was targeted 35 times on plays that ended in drops since entering the league in 2020. It's the most of any NFL player over that span.

Prescott, who threw his way 13 times in the opener, reiterated his faith in Lamb’s ability to deliver moving forward.

