"I was half-joking" - Days after picking Cowboys for Super Bowl, Troy Aikman sets record straight on Dak Prescott and Co's potential

Dallas Cowboys legend Troy Aikman has set the record straight over his prediction for his former team.
Aikman predicted the Cowboys would win the Super Bowl this season, which wasn't much of a surprise. However, after the NFL schedule has since been released, Aikman has walked back his claim, and he says he was joking.
"I was half-joking because Michael Strahan was in the studio. I understand the Eagles are the cream of the crop and Washington will be better," Aikman said on ESPN. "But I do think Dallas has been flying under the radar this offseason and rightfully so. They don't deserve a lot of talk at this point.
"But I do believe that they're going to be, not just because they were injured last year, I think they're going to be a better football team this year and they may surprise some people," Aikman added. "I know in Dallas there's always talk about a Super Bowl and, who knows, it's been a while as we know. But I do think they're going to contend and be stronger than they've probably gotten credit for at this point."
Aikman believes that if Dallas can stay healthy, they can surprise a lot of teams and be a playoff team this season.
The Cowboys struggled last season in large part due to Dak Prescott getting hurt. If Dallas is going to be a playoff team, Aikman knows Prescott needs to not only stay healthy but also play to the best of his abilities.
Dallas is -260 to miss the playoffs, which implies a 72.2% chance of not reaching the playoffs.
Cowboys 2025 NFL schedule
The NFL released the full 2025 NFL schedule on Wednesday night, and the Dallas Cowboys have six primetime games.
The Cowboys will open their season against the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFL's season opener. Dallas will also play on Thanksgiving and Christmas as the full 2025 NFL schedule is as follows:
- Week 1: at Philadelphia Eagles (Thursday, Sept. 4)
- Week 2: vs. New York Giants (Sunday, Sept. 14)
- Week 3: at Chicago Bears (Sunday, Sept. 21)
- Week 4: vs. Green Bay Packers (Sunday, Sept. 28)
- Week 5: at New York Jets (Sunday, Oct. 5)
- Week 6: at Carolina Panthers (Sunday, Oct. 12)
- Week 7: vs. Washington Commanders (Sunday, Oct. 19)
- Week 8: at Denver Broncos (Sunday, Oct. 26)
- Week 9: vs. Arizona Cardinals (Sunday, Nov. 3)
- Week 10: Bye
- Week 11: at Las Vegas Raiders (Sunday, Nov. 17)
- Week 12: vs. Philadelphia Eagles (Sunday, Nov. 23)
- Week 13: vs. Kansas City Chiefs (Thursday, Nov. 27, Thanksgiving)
- Week 14: at Detroit Lions (Thursday, Dec. 4)
- Week 15: vs. Minnesota Vikings (Sunday, Dec. 14)
- Week 16: vs. Los Angeles Chargers (Sunday, Dec. 21)
- Week 17: at Washington Commanders (Thursday, Dec. 25, Christmas)
- Week 18: at New York Giants (TBD)
