"I hate her birthday" – 49ers FB Kyle Juszczyk's wife Kristin shares heartbreaking truth behind her ’soul dog’s’ special day

For a pet parent, especially that of dogs, their birthdays are an occasion of joy and sadness for them. For San Francisco 49ers star Kyle Juszczyk's wife, Kristin, it's the case of the latter. The couple owns a dog named Mozzarella, whose birthday was celebrated on Tuesday.

Ad

For Mozzarella's birthday, Kristin took her to the beachside, which, according to the designer, is her pet's favorite place. While sharing pictures from Mozzarella's beach visit on her Instagram story, Kristin also revealed that she hated her pet's birthday.

"I took this picture and actually started crying lol. I actually hate her birthday bc I don't want her to get any older. I know people who have that one special dog can relate... she's my soul dog," Kristin wrote.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Kristin Juszczyk shares the heartbreaking truth behind her dog's special day (Image Source: Kristin/IG)

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Along with her explanation, Kristin attached a picture of the sand with imprints of Mozzarella. Before that, Kristin updated her Instagram story with a clip where her dog can be seen running excitedly while enjoying her birthday at the beachside.

Ad

"Brought her to her favourite place and she was at peak happiness," Kristin wrote in the caption.

Kristin Juszczyk shared a glimpse into life as an entrepreneur

Before celebrating her dog Mozzarella's birthday, Kristin Juszczyk shared a glimpse into her life as an entrepreneur. Kristin runs an NFL-inspired customized apparel brand, launched earlier this year before the NFL playoffs.

Ad

On Tuesday, Kristin posted a picture of herself on her Instagram story, attached with a caption highlighting the struggles of running her brand. She talked about how she had to travel all day to reach her office in Los Angeles.

Kristin wrote in the caption: "There's something truly liberating about showing up for a flight with just a purse. It's kind of euphoric. Our @offseasonbrand office is based in LA so sometimes I fly in the morning from the Bay. Go to the office all day and then fly home that night. It's a long day but I love every second of it."

It's not the first time Kristin Juszczyk talked about her entrepreneur's lifestyle with fans. Last month, the customized outfit designer appeared on Kylie Kelce's "Not Gonna Lie" podcast. During one of her conversations with the host, Kristin complained about launching her brand at the "worst possible" time.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

49ers Fans! Check out the latest San Francisco 49ers Schedule and dive into the 49ers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.