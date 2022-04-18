“I just need that opportunity to walk through the door” - Colin Kaepernick says he’d accept backup QB job

Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick has been out of the league since playing his last game in January 2017. However, having voiced his intention to return to the league, news about the former University of Nevada standout has been making the rounds.

He was an honorary guest at the University of Michigan's spring game just over a week ago and was able to display some of his skills by throwing to a few players. Kaepernick also recently appeared on the "I Am Athlete" podcast, where he said the following about the chance to once again play in the NFL:

"I know I have to find my way back in. If I have to come in as a backup, that's fine. But that's not where I'm staying. And when I prove that I'm a starter, I want to be able to step on the field as such. I just need that opportunity to walk through the door."

Will Colin Kaepernick get the chance to play again in the NFL?

Although anything is possible, at this point, it seems as if Colin Kaepernick's chances of playing in the NFL are slim. The reason for this is because the decision to sign the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback lies in the hands of the NFL owners.

Most of the owners have not changed in the last five years that the much-maligned quarterback has been out of the league. In 2017, Kaepernick filed a lawsuit against the league alleging collusion and that he was essentially being black-balled by the NFL and its owners.

The lawsuit was settled in 2019, but the former signal caller has yet to be called up to the NFL. For Colin Kaepernick to get another chance to play in the NFL, he needs an NFL owner to give him an opportunity to play on a team.

Colin Kaepernick has proven in the past that he is more than competent in running an NFL offense. During his five years as the starting quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers, the former signal caller took his team to the Super Bowl in 2012.

The 49ers lost to the Baltimore Ravens by a score of 34-31 in that Super Bowl. However, it was clear that Kaepernick had arrived and was a force to be reckoned with for opposing defenses. He also holds the record for most rushing yards in a game by a quarterback with 181 and the most rushing yards for a quarterback in the postseason with 264 yards.

