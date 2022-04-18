NFL Rumors: Insider believes San Francisco 49ers have made their decision between Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance for 2022 season

One of the biggest surprises of the offseason is that Jimmy Garoppolo is still a member of the San Francisco 49ers. Garoppolo was anticipated to be traded this offseason but hasn't seen a trade materialize. This situation muddies the 49ers' quarterback room, as Trey Lance is still waiting in the wings.

ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler released an update about Jimmy Garoppolo on Sunday. In his latest update, Fowler revealed why Garoppolo remains on the roster. He said:

"The market hasn't been overly hot right now, largely because of Garoppolo's shoulder surgery. Teams don't know when he'll be able to throw; it might be later in the summer. And so, can he pass a physical? There are questions that teams are sort of asking right now. We mentioned the Panthers earlier in relation to (Baker Mayfield); they've done their homework on Garoppolo too. They've looked at all options, and Garoppolo is one. So that's something to watch down the road. Right now, San Fransisco is prepared to hold on to that $26 million salary, at least as a placeholder for now. They believe they can do all of their business with draft picks and free agents until they sort all of this out."

Garoppolo's shoulder surgery couldn't have been timed worse. Despite reports that he'll be ready to throw in training camp, teams are skeptical he'll recover in time to be worth trading significant assets for.

Another juicy piece of information dropped from Fowler was regarding the starting job. Fowler reports that Lance will be the Week 1 starter. Fowler wrote:

"Meanwhile, Trey Lance has been working out in the Bay Area. I'm told that he's got indications, at least informal indications from the team, that he'll be the guy next year. He's set to be that. Now, whether that means that they would still keep Garoppolo and that could change the dynamic, possibly. But right now, Lance is going to be the starter."

Trey Lance as starting quarterback for San Francisco 49ers over Jimmy Garoppolo is significant news

Fowler reporting that Jimmy Garoppolo would be the second-string quarterback behind Lance is significant. But if Lance is starting over Garoppolo, why keep Garoppolo as a backup if you have to pay him $26 million in cap space?

The San Francisco 49ers have looming contract extensions due to Nick Bosa and Deebo Samuel. Bosa and Samuel are two of the best players in the league at their positions and are each likely to command over $20 million per year.

Moving on from Jimmy Garoppolo gives the 49ers financial flexibility to extend one of them. Understandably, they want compensation for Garoppolo, but eventually, you have to cut your losses. Particularly if a player like Samuel is willing to hold out or request a trade due to the lack of a new contract.

