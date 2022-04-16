“Should be ashamed of themselves as fans and as human beings” - NFL fans defend Deebo Samuel amid WR receiving death threats 

Deebo Samuel is one of the most gifted offensive players in the NFL and is coming off a career season. The 26-year-old earned First-Team All-Pro honors and is looking for a contract extension following the likes of Stefon Diggs and Tyreek Hill receiving theirs.
Unfortunately, Samuel is experiencing the lowest hanging fruit humanity has to offer. The San Fransisco 49ers star revealed that he's received death threats from fans over wanting a contract extension.
After the news became public, many fans took to social media to defend Samuel. Ethan Heathershaw tweeted that those participating should be ashamed of themselves as fans and human beings.
Another fan tweeted out their solidarity with Samuel. They called for people to think their thoughts through before they speak. If you don't have something nice to say, don't say it.
One fan called out the logic of why fans would do this to a player on their team. They pointed out that having a toxic fanbase will only serve to drive a player to go somewhere they'll be better appreciated.
Another disappointed fan called out fickle fans and their hypocrisy for turning on a player they cheered for just three months ago.
Rob McDougall's tweet showed love for Deebo Samuel. McDougal said he'd love for Samuel to finish his career with the 49ers and advised the wide receiver not to let the harmful noise get in his head.
Jennifer Lee Chan tweeted that Deebo Samuel's case is a reminder to the world to treat athletes like the humans they are. That is a timely tweet, given the tweets from Dez Bryant addressing the same issue last Saturday after Haskins' passing.
A New York Jets fan account told Samuel they're sorry he has to go through this cruel experience. They then used their platform to try and persuade the former fifth-round pick to join their team.
One Twitter user called for fans of the franchise to do better. They also included an opinion that Jimmy Garoppolo should remain with the team for the 2022 season.
Jarrett Huff had harsh words for those talking bad about Deebo Samuel, calling them "human waste." He hit the nail on the head by saying there's no place for that heinous behavior.
Finally, Jordan Schultz put Deebo Samuel's haters on blast. He told fans Samuel doesn't owe them anything as a man looking out for his family.
Deebo Samuel receiving death threats is a disgraceful act
It's distasteful and disgusting when a player receives something as serious as a death threat from people who are allegedly fans. True fans understand that athletes are people who have the same feelings as the rest of us.
Yes, Deebo Samuel may not be making you happy if you take offense to him scrubbing his social media of 49ers content. Yes, Garoppolo's $25 million contract is in the way of Samuel potentially receiving his payday.
But Garoppolo and Samuel are both people. Criticism is one thing, and having freedom of speech allows us to exercise that.
But wishing for someone's life to end prematurely crosses the line and crosses the border to being inhumane.