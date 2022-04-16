“Should be ashamed of themselves as fans and as human beings” - NFL fans defend Deebo Samuel amid WR receiving death threats 

Deebo Samuel is one of the most gifted offensive players in the NFL and is coming off a career season. The 26-year-old earned First-Team All-Pro honors and is looking for a contract extension following the likes of Stefon Diggs and Tyreek Hill receiving theirs.

Unfortunately, Samuel is experiencing the lowest hanging fruit humanity has to offer. The San Fransisco 49ers star revealed that he's received death threats from fans over wanting a contract extension.

After the news became public, many fans took to social media to defend Samuel. Ethan Heathershaw tweeted that those participating should be ashamed of themselves as fans and human beings.

Ethan Heathershaw @HeathershawHale 19 To anyone who decided to send Deebo Samuel any threats of any kind should be ashamed of themselves as fans and as human beings. Enjoy starting to erase his want to stay with the49ers.I wish him and his family the best,He a champ to me no matter what happens or where he goes.19 To anyone who decided to send Deebo Samuel any threats of any kind should be ashamed of themselves as fans and as human beings. Enjoy starting to erase his want to stay with the49ers.I wish him and his family the best,He a champ to me no matter what happens or where he goes.👑19

Another fan tweeted out their solidarity with Samuel. They called for people to think their thoughts through before they speak. If you don't have something nice to say, don't say it.

To those who sent these comments to him, take a step back and think before you speak. Or better yet, just keep his name out yo *#×+%$&^ mouth!

#49ers #Deebo 𝙏𝙝𝙚𝙎𝙁𝙉𝙞𝙣𝙚𝙧𝙨 @TheSFNiners_ #49ers Deebo Samuel says fans are sending him death threats and racist comments over contract negotiations #49ers Deebo Samuel says fans are sending him death threats and racist comments over contract negotiations https://t.co/P1XnC9uYKU It is 2022. @19problemz I'm sorry you are having to deal with this B.S.To those who sent these comments to him, take a step back and think before you speak. Or better yet, just keep his name out yo *#×+%$&^ mouth! #Deebo Samuel twitter.com/TheSFNiners_/s… It is 2022. @19problemz I'm sorry you are having to deal with this B.S. To those who sent these comments to him, take a step back and think before you speak. Or better yet, just keep his name out yo *#×+%$&^ mouth! #49ers #Deebo #DeeboSamuel twitter.com/TheSFNiners_/s…

One fan called out the logic of why fans would do this to a player on their team. They pointed out that having a toxic fanbase will only serve to drive a player to go somewhere they'll be better appreciated.

bonezz🦴🐶 @Kiss_Sports #nfl #DeeboSamuel I’ve never understood fans sending death threats to their own team. If anything it’s gonna make them wanna leave I’ve never understood fans sending death threats to their own team. If anything it’s gonna make them wanna leave 😂😂 #nfl #DeeboSamuel

Another disappointed fan called out fickle fans and their hypocrisy for turning on a player they cheered for just three months ago.

I am disappointed in y'all. Sending death threats and racist remarks to Deebo Samuel? The same dude you cheer on every other Sunday???



Y'all are so fickle it isn't even funny anymore. It's just sad. To the #49ers Faithful...I am disappointed in y'all. Sending death threats and racist remarks to Deebo Samuel? The same dude you cheer on every other Sunday???Y'all are so fickle it isn't even funny anymore. It's just sad. To the #49ers Faithful...I am disappointed in y'all. Sending death threats and racist remarks to Deebo Samuel? The same dude you cheer on every other Sunday???Y'all are so fickle it isn't even funny anymore. It's just sad.

Rob McDougall's tweet showed love for Deebo Samuel. McDougal said he'd love for Samuel to finish his career with the 49ers and advised the wide receiver not to let the harmful noise get in his head.

Rob McDougall @RobMcDougall3 @DeeboSamuel_ been a 49ers fan my entire life.... please don't let the ignorant folk in the world dictate your choices. I can honestly say... It has been a long time since I have truly routed for 1 player. Would appreciate watching you as a career 49er sir. Much love @DeeboSamuel_ been a 49ers fan my entire life.... please don't let the ignorant folk in the world dictate your choices. I can honestly say... It has been a long time since I have truly routed for 1 player. Would appreciate watching you as a career 49er sir. Much love ❤️

Jennifer Lee Chan tweeted that Deebo Samuel's case is a reminder to the world to treat athletes like the humans they are. That is a timely tweet, given the tweets from Dez Bryant addressing the same issue last Saturday after Haskins' passing.

This is horrific. Sadly it isn’t the first and won’t be the last time it happens.



Recorded by the folks at Deebo Samuel’s IG story to “fans” in his DMs sending death threats and racially derogatory messages is a reminder that athletes are human.This is horrific. Sadly it isn’t the first and won’t be the last time it happens.Recorded by the folks at @NinersNation Deebo Samuel’s IG story to “fans” in his DMs sending death threats and racially derogatory messages is a reminder that athletes are human. This is horrific. Sadly it isn’t the first and won’t be the last time it happens.Recorded by the folks at @NinersNation https://t.co/XdLaQhCSL1

A New York Jets fan account told Samuel they're sorry he has to go through this cruel experience. They then used their platform to try and persuade the former fifth-round pick to join their team.

One Twitter user called for fans of the franchise to do better. They also included an opinion that Jimmy Garoppolo should remain with the team for the 2022 season.

I still think Jimmy G should stay on for another year.

#DeeboSamuel #49ers fans. Please do better. Deebo is working a deal, so be calm and let the process work itself out.I still think Jimmy G should stay on for another year. #49ers fans. Please do better. Deebo is working a deal, so be calm and let the process work itself out. I still think Jimmy G should stay on for another year.#DeeboSamuel

Jarrett Huff had harsh words for those talking bad about Deebo Samuel, calling them "human waste." He hit the nail on the head by saying there's no place for that heinous behavior.

Jarrett Huff @HuffsHoops Stay out of Deebo Samuel’s DMs. We get it; you’re human waste. No place for racism and death threats over something as simple as a contract dispute. Grow up. Be better. You deserve better @19problemz Stay out of Deebo Samuel’s DMs. We get it; you’re human waste. No place for racism and death threats over something as simple as a contract dispute. Grow up. Be better. You deserve better @19problemz.

Finally, Jordan Schultz put Deebo Samuel's haters on blast. He told fans Samuel doesn't owe them anything as a man looking out for his family.

Jordan Schultz @Schultz_Report You a fake a** “fan” for calling out Deebo Samuel. This a grown man looking out for his family -- who’s put in more work/time into his craft than you can even imagine. Racist notes and death threats? Are you kidding me? Complete 🗑 and a huge L. Deebo doesn’t owe anyone anything! You a fake a** “fan” for calling out Deebo Samuel. This a grown man looking out for his family -- who’s put in more work/time into his craft than you can even imagine. Racist notes and death threats? Are you kidding me? Complete 🗑 and a huge L. Deebo doesn’t owe anyone anything!

Deebo Samuel receiving death threats is a disgraceful act

It's distasteful and disgusting when a player receives something as serious as a death threat from people who are allegedly fans. True fans understand that athletes are people who have the same feelings as the rest of us.

Yes, Deebo Samuel may not be making you happy if you take offense to him scrubbing his social media of 49ers content. Yes, Garoppolo's $25 million contract is in the way of Samuel potentially receiving his payday.

But Garoppolo and Samuel are both people. Criticism is one thing, and having freedom of speech allows us to exercise that.

But wishing for someone's life to end prematurely crosses the line and crosses the border to being inhumane.

Edited by Windy Goodloe