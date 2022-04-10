"We ain't Sh*t but entertainment" - Dez Bryant blasts Adam Schefter for insensitive tweet after Dwayne Haskins' death 

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins unexpectedly passed away Saturday in South Florida after getting hit by a dump truck. Haskins was just 24 and a beloved teammate, friend, and member of the Pittsburgh community.

ESPN's NFL insider Adam Schefter broke the news via Twitter. Schefter led off his tweet with a line that's received heavy backlash from fans and players for being insensitive. The controversial line was,

"Dwayne Haskins, a standout at Ohio State before struggling to catch on with Washington and Pittsburgh in the NFL,"

Schefter deleted the tweet after receiving heavy criticism. He rewrote and reposted the tweet. The new tweet did not include anything about Haskins' NFL career.

One NFL player who took offense to Schefter's tweet was former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant. Bryant tweeted angrily, claiming Schefter and many others view athletes as entertainers. Bryant said that, if you let someone treat you disrespectfully, others will copy the same pattern of behavior. Bryant's tweet read,

"Athletes for the record.. The Sh*t Adam Schefter wrote that's how a lot of people view us.. we ain't sh*t but entertainment!.. if you let 1 treat you with disrespect the rest will follow..."

Bryant didn't let Schefter off the hook. He also tweeted that seeing the insensitive handling of a topic as serious as Dwayne Haskins' death got him heated. He called out Schefter for deleting his previous post and re-writing it, saying,

"You got some nerve.. seriously I see what you posted before this... that's the sh*t that gets me heated...."

Unfortunately, Schefter wasn't the only individual to have made inappropriate comments regarding Dwayne Haskins' death. NFL Hall of Famer and Cowboys legend Gill Brandt also got slammed, and Bryant didn't hold back on him either.

Dez Bryant reacts to insensitive comments on Dwayne Haskins' death made by NFL Hall of Famer

Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant

Brandt's comments are as insensitive as any you'll ever hear. Brandt called Dwayne Haskins "a guy that was living to be dead." That comment is just the tip of the iceberg from the former executive's radio interview.

Bryant voiced his anger, tagging the NFL and Commissioner Roger Goodell, asking them to listen to the Hall of Famer and take action. Bryant tweeted,

"Athletes this the sh*t I'm talking about right here... Hey NFL, NFL Commissioner y'all have to check this..."

Bryant wasn't alone in being the only prominent figure to take issue with Brandt's take. Robert Griffin III and former NFL running back Jason Wright also didn't take kindly to Brandt's absurd quotes.

Dwayne Haskins' passing is a reminder to all of us to cherish the moments we have. It's also a reminder to be careful with what you say on social media.

Edited by Windy Goodloe