"I was kind of shook": Cam Heyward makes feelings known on Steelers trading Minkah Fitzpatrick to Dolphins

Cam Heyward isn’t hiding how he feels about the Pittsburgh Steelers trading Minkah Fitzpatrick, and he sounds heartbroken. On the latest episode of his "Not Just Football" podcast, the Steelers veteran admitted the blockbuster move “kind of shook” him.
Pittsburgh shocked fans by returning Fitzpatrick to the Miami Dolphins, just five years after acquiring him in a trade that helped resurrect their defense.
"I don't know how I feel, it's bittersweet," Heyward said (Timestamp: 1:45). "I've enjoyed playing with him and I was kind of shook by it all. ... I'm excited about the new teammates, but I'm also sad to be losing a guy that I really respect in the locker room."
Fitzpatrick was a defensive anchor in Pittsburgh. He recorded 18 interceptions and earned four Pro Bowl nods since arriving in the Steel City in 2019. Now, with Fitzpatrick gone, the Steelers are turning the page. They've added Jonnu Smith and Jalen Ramsey, hoping experience and versatility can plug the leadership void.
But for Heyward — and plenty of fans — the loss of Fitzpatrick stings. Nonetheless, the business side of football marches on, and some trades still hit on a personal level.
Steelers see Jalen Ramsey as upgrade to Minkah Fitzpatrick: Insider
Pittsburgh shipped Minkah Fitzpatrick back to the Dolphins and landed seven-time Pro Bowler Jalen Ramsey, tight end Jonnu Smith and a 2027 seventh-round pick. It was a shocking trade, especially for a franchise that’s leaned heavily on Fitzpatrick and boasts elite defense in the league.
But according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Steelers believe Fitzpatrick’s game is slipping.
“Minkah Fitzpatrick still a top-10 safety, but evaluators around league have seen some decline, and trade whispers regarding his future first surfaced in March,” Fowler tweeted. "They've seen decline in Ramsey, too, but his versatility becomes valuable -- he can play on outside, nickel or safety."
While Ramsey has also shown signs of wear, Pittsburgh is banking on his versatility. Last season, Pittsburgh ranked eighth in scoring defense. With Ramsey’s arrival, Mike Tomlin hopes to climb even higher.
