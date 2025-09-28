  • home icon
  "I know this is fake": Colts S Cam Bynum takes brutal shot at Rams ahead of Week 4 clash at SoFi Stadium

By Priyam Hazarika
Modified Sep 28, 2025 03:09 GMT
Indiana Colts safety Cam Bynum decided to take a shot at the Los Angeles Rams ahead of their Week 4 showdown. During an appearance on the 'Down To Business' podcast, he was asked if he ever played at SoFi Stadium.

After Cam Bynum answered positively, he was asked to share his experience at the stadium. This is when the safety expressed his displeasure about playing at SoFi Stadium while highlighting its negative points.

"Yeah, I played in there (SoFi Stadium) a good amount of times," Bynum said. "Three or four times. ... Nah, it's not (the best stadium in the league). I don't like the stadium. Their turf is, I didn't like their turf. It's that short turf because they have to scrub it, scrub it down every week to change from the Chargers to the Rams logo."
So, it's slippery. It's almost as bad as ours. Like, our home stadium. And they play fake crowd noise because their crowd isn't that turnt. The Rams, they have a good fanbase. But they've moved around so much where it's not like, true fans. It's more like a celebrity show in there. It's like, alright, I know this is fake."
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

So far, the Colts have managed to secure a three-game winning streak to start the season. Last week, they won against the Titans with a 41-20 final score at Nissan Stadium. In three games, Cam Bynum has recorded 11 total tackles and two interceptions.

Cam Bynum shares his thoughts on Colts DC Lou Anarumo after season opening victory over the Dolphins

The Colts brought in Lou Anarumo as the defensive coordinator this offseason. In Week 1, we saw his defensive game plan shut down the Dolphins' offense and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's production on the field. This helped them secure a dominating 33-8 victory.

After the game, Cam Bynum made an appearance on 'The Up & Adams' Show. During this interview, he shared his thoughts about Anarumo while heaping praise on his strategies and knowledge.

"I got to understand him as a person more," Bynum said (Timestamp-0:25). "Just seeing how he was mixing things up, his mindset. He was more aggressive than I thought he would be. But also in times when it was smart to not be aggressive, he was smart enough to back off."
"The quarterback (Tua Tagovailoa) had no clue where the pressure were coming from just because we were mixing things up every single series, mixing up plays. There was really no way to catch us off guard." (Timestamp- 0:55)

Can the Colts continue their winning streak in Week 4 and secure a win over the Rams? The game will be broadcast on Sept. 28 at 4:05 pm ET.

