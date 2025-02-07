"I don't know what was going on": Justin Jefferson takes subtle shots after teleprompter mishap at NFL Honors

Justin Jefferson shared his thoughts on his teleprompter blunder during the 2025 NFL Honors ceremony. The Minnesota Vikings wide receiver starred in one of the most bizarre and funniest moments of the night when he went to present a speech for legendary wide receiver Randy Moss, who recently announced his cancer diagnosis.

Talking on Friday's edition of "Up & Adams" with Kay Adams, he had jokes for the curious moment he starred in on Thursday. After Adams asked him to read the teleprompter to introduce himself, the wideout took a subtle jab at the people in charge of last night's show.

"See now, y'all prompter was way better than it was last night at [the NFL Honors ceremony]," he said. "Yeah, y'all got professionals here. I don't know what was going on back at the Honors, but they need to fix it."

Thursday's segment didn't start the best way, as Jefferson bumped into the microphone in the middle of his speech, which apparently caused the teleprompter to stop working. After saying the first part of the speech, he stopped to ask what was happening with the device.

“What’s up! Playing in the NFL as a wide receiver is a dream job. But playing the position in Minnesota means something a little extra,” said Jefferson before making contact with the microphone. “Oh, I’m sorry. Because of this tradition of excellence we’ve got going on there… I’m sorry guys, the prompter…”

After a couple of seconds, the teleprompter was working again and Justin Jefferson started over while the public laughed.

Justin Jefferson shares thoughts about Sam Darnold's future with Vikings

Justin Jefferson found a new partner in Sam Darnold in the 2024 NFL season, as the veteran quarterback had the best season of his career. Following a 14-3 record with the Vikings, the former New York Jets draftee is set to test free agency, but his top receiver wants him back in Minnesota.

"Sam, being in there the whole season this past year, having 14 wins, bringing us to the playoffs, that just doesn't happen overnight... you definitely have to keep that in the back of your mind. I feel like we're going to bring Sam back.

"I'm not sure, though, so don't take my word for it. But I think it would be good to have him back and build and to see where it goes, but I definitely think J.J. is going to have his opportunity and... I don't know."

With J.J. McCarthy returning from injury, this will be an interesting situation for the Vikings.

