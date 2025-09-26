"I know Ozempic when I see one": Emmanuel Acho makes bold claim on Zion Williamson's offseason weight loss

Emmanuel Acho reacted to Zion Williamson's physical transformation ahead of the 2025-26 NBA season. The former NFL player turned analyst, like many fans, was surprised after Williamson showed up looking in great shape for the New Orleans Pelicans' media day.

Ad

After six years in the league, Williamson's fitness has always been a source of concern among fans and analysts. The former No. 1 overall pick sustained a hamstring injury that kept him sidelined for a chunk of last season.

In a clip of his "SPEAKEASY" show, the former Philadelphia Eagles said Williamson was taking Ozempic, a prescription medication used for the treatment of type 2 diabetes that has been used for weight-loss purposes, too.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

More than that, he urged Williamson to get things together and avoid off-court drama so he can focus solely on making the Pelicans a competitive team.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"I know Ozempic when I see it," Acho said. "I don't even need these glasses for it. I can spot Ozempic without this. Zion was supposed to be the next superstar of he NBA and it just hasn't materialized. Number one, take care of your physical, Zion, but also take care of your mentals, bro. He's had more drama off the court than he has on the court and we all want to see Zion shine."

Ad

Ad

In five seasons, Zion Williamson hasn't played more than 70 games. He played just 30 in the 2024-25 campaign, averaging 24.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.2 steals per game, shooting 56.7% from the floor and 65.6% from the free-throw line.

Zion Williamson reveals he used the gridiron during his body transformation process

On Tuesday, Zion Williamson talked with reporters about his offseason. Among other details, he revealed that he worked in a conditioning regimen with Pelicans trainer Daniel Bove, which included taking the football field.

Ad

"We came up with a plan from boxing to working out on the football field a lot to just different random workouts," Williamson said. "And during that timeframe last year, I really felt a shift in my body to where I would look at him and go, 'Dude, it feels good to feel good.'

Ad

"I haven't felt like this since college, high school, just where I can walk into a gym and I feel good."

The Pelicans posted a 21-61 record last season. Williamson and Co. will try to show a different face in the upcoming season, as the 0-3 New Orleans Saints aren't giving much joy to the city this year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Orlando Silva Orlando Silva is a sports writer and analyst covering the NBA and NFL with a sharp eye for breaking news, trade rumors and trending stories. He joined Sportskeeda’s NBA team in 2024, building on years of experience writing for outlets like Yardbarker, The Cold Wire, and BolaVIP US. A graduate in English Studies, Orlando has blended his academic background with a lifelong passion for sports to craft insightful, fan-focused coverage since 2019.



His NBA reporting often explores storylines both on and off the court, shaped by his deep admiration for the San Antonio Spurs, Tim Duncan, and coach Gregg Popovich. On the NFL side, his enthusiasm stretches back to 2007, with a strong rooting interest in the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints.



Beyond journalism, Orlando is also an entrepreneur and an aspiring music producer, always chasing the next creative outlet — whether it’s on the page, in the studio or in the middle of a playoff race. Know More

Philadelphia Eagles Fans! Check out the latest Eagles Schedule and dive into the Philadelphia Eagles Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.