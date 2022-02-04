"I know you will do great things" - Mother of Tom Brady's eldest son, Bridgette Moynahan praises QB upon retirement

Tom Brady's former girlfriend and mother to his eldest son Jack, Bridget Moynahan, has praised the 44-year-old quarterback after he announced his retirement from the NFL after 22 seasons.

Moynahan took to her Instagram account to express how proud she was of her former partner, saying that she looks forward to his next steps.

"So proud of @tombrady," she wrote. "Yesterday and today and I know you will do great things tomorrow. Looking forward to the next steps."

The pair started dating in 2004 and split in December of 2006. After the split, it was revealed that Moynahan was pregnant with Brady's child, and the pair decided to co-parent their son together.

What next for Tom Brady?

After being a professional athlete for over two decades, many wonder what is next for the former quarterback as he finally enters retirement. The companies he founded, namely Autograph.io, BradyBrand and TB12Sports will all undoubtedly receive some more attention.

I love you all. Thank you ALL for making this incredible journey possible I played for the name on the front of my jersey and the name on the back of my jersey. I played for my friends, my family & our community - every single one of you - that have given me what I have today. I love you all. Thank you ALL for making this incredible journey possible https://t.co/3jmNWid9ZB

However, for the early part of his retirement, one would imagine that the 44-year-old will spend the majority of his time with his family. His wife Gisele and his children will all get that special father and husband time that may not have been there during his playing days.

Known for his intense ability to "lock in" and give football everything he has, the seven-time Super Bowl champion is now moving on to the next phase of his life.

The rumors surrounding his retirement circulated around the media in the weeks after the Buccaneers lost to Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams in the divisional round of the playoffs. However, this was all before Brady made his decision official in a long Twitter thread.

It will certainly be a little different for NFL fans starting a new season without the famous No.12 under center. For over two decades there has been one constant and that was Tom Brady.

Now entering a new chapter, many have wondered if the 44 year old will delve into coaching at some point given his incredible knowledge of the game. That remains unlikely this year, as Brady will surely take some time away from football to be with his family. One imagines he would be the ultimate coach if he does decide to make the transition.

If his football career is anything to go by, whatever the legendary quarterback decides to do post-football, it will be done with the same hunger, drive and passion he displayed during his little over two decades in the league.

