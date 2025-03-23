“I let it eat me alive”: Josh Allen’s fiancée Hailee Steinfeld opens up about scary battles with anxiety

Buffalo Bills star Josh Allen's fiancée Hailee Steinfeld has dealt with her share of mental health struggles. Recently, the Bumblebee actress opened up about her previous struggles with anxiety and confessed to having a "better understanding" of dealing with it.

Ad

Steinfeld's newsletter, Beau Society, released its 30th issue on Friday. In the issue, Steinfeld answered a handful of commonly asked questions from fans, one of which was about her experience with anxiety. Opening up about how she handles anxiety, Steinfeld said:

"I let it eat me alive," she said. "I’m kidding! This is a bigger conversation, but I think there's a lot around anxiety. I find I often say things like, 'My anxiety is through the roof.' I don't know when or where I started saying that, I just know I use it, a lot. At this point in my life, I have a better understanding of what anxiety is and what it feels like in my body."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Steinfeld confessed how she sometimes confuses emotions like stress and overwhelm, with anxiety. However, the handful of times when she indeed faced anxiety, the actress followed a strategy that has been doing wonders for her. Steinfeld added:

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"I take a step away from whatever is making me feel that way, sit, and do nothing. There's a lot of pressure around doing something when you feel this way, but you can also do nothing. You can curl up with your favorite blanket and not talk to anyone for ten minutes. Take a gentle pause."

Ad

Josh Allen's fiancée Hailee Steinfeld talked about her reason for choosing homeschooling

At an early age, Hailee Steinfeld decided to drop out of school to start homeschooling. In the aforementioned newsletter, Steinfeld explained how it was her love for mathematics that heavily influenced her decision to leave school and start homeschooling. Steinfeld said:

"I really enjoyed math. Well, the problem-solving aspect. The thing about me and math is that I could find the answer, but never in the way that was taught … and eventually, I ran out of ways to find the answer. But I had my favorite teachers. Being in a classroom wasn't something that worked for me, which is why I started homeschooling."

Hailee Steinfeld is the sole parent of two pet dogs. Before opening up about her interesting reason for dropping out of school, Steinfeld recalled the adorable backstory of adopting her first dog Martini.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Buffalo Bills Nation! Check out the latest Buffalo Bills Schedule and dive into the latest Bills Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.