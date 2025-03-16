"I don't like that decision" - Ex-Cowboys HC claims Aaron Rodgers-Vikings move could halt J.J. McCarthy's development

Former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett doesn't think the Minnesota Vikings should go out and sign Aaron Rodgers.

Ad

Rodgers is a free agent, and it has been rumored that the future Hall of Fame quarterback wants to go to Minnesota. However, the Vikings have JJ McCarthy ready to be the starter after being drafted in the first round last season.

Garrett thinks that if the Vikings sign Rodgers, McCarthy's development would be halted.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

On Wednesday's edition of "The Dan Patrick Show," Garrett said:

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"I don't like that decision for them. Right now, I think you want to create an atmosphere and environment for JJ McCarthy to be the quarterback of your team and I don't think you want to have a guy who's as accomplished as Aaron has been throughout his career." (0:23)

Ad

Trending

Ad

Garrett added:

"I think you probably want to have a more traditional veteran backup who can go in and play for short periods of time. I think Aaron Rodgers wants to be a quarterback of one of the 32 teams. I don't think he wants to be a backup and I think you made that decision with pick 10 last year that JJ McCarthy is going to be your guy and I think you stick with and create a great environment for him.”

Ad

The Vikings let Sam Darnold walk in free agency, showing they had faith in McCarthy. So, if they Rodgers, it would push McCarthy to being the backup again.

However, McCarthy is coming off knee surgery, so it could allow him to get fully healthy.

Aaron Rodgers reportedly wants to sign with Vikings

Minnesota appeared set at quarterback after letting Sam Darnold walk, as JJ McCarthy looked poised to be the starter.

Ad

However, NFL insiders Michael Silver, Dianna Russini and Alec Lewis of The Athletic reported Rodgers wants to sign in Minnesota.

"As the four-time MVP ponders his next move, one thing has become clear: The person who currently holds the biggest sway over his playing future is Minnesota Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell. ... Rodgers is hoping to sign with the Vikings," the article read.

Ad

The report says O'Connell has the final say and has to decide if he wants to bring in Rodgers for one year and let McCarthy sit for another season. Or, pass on signing a future Hall of Famer and letting McCarthy be the team's starter.

Rodgers went 368-for-584 for 3,897 yards for 28 touchdowns and 11 interceptions with the New York Jets in 2024.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback