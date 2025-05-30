 "I would like a little credit": Kylie Kelce expresses envy after newborn daughter takes looks after Jason Kelce

Jason Kelce's wife, Kylie, opened up about the couple's newborn daughter Finnley's growth in a recent episode of the "Not Gonna Lie" podcast. The NFL couple welcomed their fourth child in March 2025, and soon after the baby's birth, Kylie started with her work.
The episode was uploaded on YouTube on Thursday, in which Kylie candidly reflected on the looks of her baby and how Finnley looks like her father (at 10:48):
"Finn is every single day changing her look. I can't necessarily say that she still looks as aggressively like Jason, but the Kelce genes are strong, guys. I made Kelce women.
"I don't know. There's very little McDevitt gene coming through, and that's okay because it turns out my husband makes very cute girls. I would like a little, just a little credit. Just a little credit when you look at them. Just like, maybe, maybe she did build them. I'm not gonna get it. It's fine. [10:48]
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
On April 2, Kylie and Jason Kelce shared a picture of the newborn with their fans. They posted a few pictures of their baby, and in the caption, Kylie wrote:
"Whoop, there she is! Finnley “Finn” Anne Kelce, 3/30/25"
Jason Kelce's wife Kylie talks about her elder daughters' bond with the newborn
During the "Not Gonna Lie" podcast, Kylie Kelce also reflected on her elder daughters Wyatt and Elliott’s bond with the newborn Finn. She explained that her daughters love to talk to their younger sister.
"They wanna talk to her," She said (via InStyle). "She very much locks in on their faces and is distracted from an upset moment by their voices and by how close they get, which is, I mean, one of the cutest things you've ever seen in your whole life.”
Meanwhile, speaking of Bennett, she said:
"Benny is the only one who's not interested in what she's doing and likes to pretend like she's not there."
Jason Kelce and Kylie share four kids. They have been together for over a decade now.
They met on Tinder back in 2014 and soon started dating. After dating for around four years, they finally tied the knot in 2018, and a year later, in 2019, they were blessed with their first child, their elder daughter Wyatt Elizabeth Kelce.
Two years later, in 2021, they were blessed with their second baby, Elliott Ray Kelce. Then in 2023, they welcomed their third daughter, Bennett Llewellyn Kelce.
Also read: Jason Kelce's wife Kylie confesses being addicted to bad habit that she cannot get rid of post-pregnancy
When do NFL tickets go on sale for 2025 season? All you need to know