"I looked like a rookie" - Lamar Jackson critical of his performance against Browns

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has struggled, as of late, and that includes Sunday night's primetime game against the Cleveland Browns. Lamar Jackson threw for just 165 passing yards and a touchdown, throwing four interceptions, three of which came in the second quarter.

The game was sloppy for both the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns. But it also puts into question the Baltimore Ravens currently being the number one seed in the AFC with the type of play that they have been displaying.

Lamar Jackson admits that he hasn't been playing at the type of high-caliber that he and the Ravens are accustomed to. Jackson even compared himself to a rookie when he spoke to the media early on Wednesday.

Lamar Jackson said, in regard to what he saw in the game film:

“Bad passes. Inaccurate, under-thrown passes — that’s all I saw. Bad reads, I looked like a rookie."

Lamar Jackson acknowledges bad play and next steps

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has set the bar high in his young NFL career. So, when he has a season like he is currently, it becomes a head scratcher. For starters, the Ravens have been ravaged by injuries since training camp. Jackson himself has missed practices this season due to illness and even missed the road game against the Chicago Bears. But his inconsistencies have led to turnovers and incompletions in the passing game.

So far this season, through ten games, Lamar Jackson has completed just 64% of his passes. He has just over 2,400 passing yards and has thrown 15 touchdowns to 12 interceptions, which is concerning moving forward.

Lamar Jackson threw four interceptions Sunday night alone. On Wednesday, he talked about what he plans to do to fix the current issues that he and the Ravens are having which involves watching game film and fixing the issues he had.

“I watched film, watched the game. And like I said, it was a horrible game. It starts when I get back out here in practice, and get with my guys, get my chemistry back, and just hit the ground running like I’m supposed to.”

Lamar Jackson and the Ravens are an impressive 8-3 on the season with a good lead over the AFC North division. The Ravens have important division games ahead, the Pittsburgh Steelers this weekend, followed by the Cleveland Browns, once again, the following week.

