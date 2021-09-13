NFL Games today: Will Lamar Jackson play tonight against the Raiders?

Lamar Jackson's Baltimore Ravens will compete in the first Monday Night Football of the 2021 NFL season in front of raucous crowd of "Raider Nation", who finally get to attend an in-person game in Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium.

As the visiting team, the Baltimore Ravens will have to overcome an intense home-field advantage. Although injuries have ravished their offense, there are still plenty of talented players for the Ravens to utilize.

From viral on Vine to NFL MVP @Lj_era8 📈



Lamar Jackson starts his 4th NFL season tonight on Monday Night Football 🍿 pic.twitter.com/a6AiifDzHU — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 13, 2021

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson will start Week 1 against the Raiders

Although the Baltimore Ravens will be without all of their starting running backs and have had to sign veteran free agents to preserve the running game, the team will have quarterback Lamar Jackson leading the offense.

Jackson, who missed the start of training camp this summer due to COVID-19, is healthy and ready to start the 2021 NFL season. He will have to continue to be versatile to get the ball down the field.

The Ravens, who were last in the passing game in 2020, drafted Rashod Bateman this season in hopes he would balance out the running and passing game. Bateman is also on the long list of injured Ravens players. He is expected back within the next few weeks.

The last time the @Ravens played the Raiders?



A rookie named Lamar Jackson led them to victory. 😈 @Lj_era8



📺: #BALvsLV -- Tonight 8:15pm ET on ESPN/ABC

📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/NvH2XNkfk5 — NFL (@NFL) September 13, 2021

Lamar Jackson, shouldn't have a problem getting the ball down the field. Jackson has rushed for over 1,000 yards and seven touchdowns the last two seasons himself. He is also considered the team's leading rusher at times.

However, the Ravens offense and Jackson will need to utilize his wide receivers. Marquise "Hollywood" Brown is healthy and expected to play on Monday night. If Jackson can get the deep ball working and get it to Brown, they should have no problem against the Raiders defense.

Heading into his fourth NFL season, Jackson is said to be interested in signing a long-term deal with the Baltimore Ravens. The Ravens should be willing to offer him that as well. In his young three-year career, Jackson has led the Ravens to the playoffs each season, and was finally able to win a playoff game last season against the Tennessee Titans.

Also Read

A contract extension is said to be on hold as of right now because Jackson wants to focus on the 2021 NFL season and nothing else. If he can lead the Ravens to another postseason appearance, the Ravens will most likely have an extension waiting for him after the season.

Edited by Samuel Green