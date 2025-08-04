  • home icon
  • NFL
  • NFL Super Bowl 2025
  "I lose my breath" - Patrick Mahomes' mom, Randi, gets honest about dealing with Chiefs QB's risk of severe injuries

“I lose my breath” - Patrick Mahomes’ mom, Randi, gets honest about dealing with Chiefs QB’s risk of severe injuries

By Ankita Yadav
Published Aug 04, 2025 06:27 GMT
NFL: Super Bowl LVII-Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl Parade - Source: Imagn
Patrick Mahomes’ mom Randi (Image Source: Imagn)

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes' mother, Randi, opened up about how she deals with the risk of her son getting injuries in games. Randi is a strong supporter of the NFL star and is often spotted cheering for him. She attended the Super Bowl Championship earlier this year.

On Friday, Randi Mahomes, in a video on Instagram, talked about the risk of injuries as the new season is around the corner. She said that she avoids watching the “game completely” and will do “anything” to “not just really focus on every single game.”

"It is a fear that I have. I don't normally like to speak about it, but at the same time, I keep thinking it's gonna get easier to watch. And we had injuries. And so it's something that I always tell them to like focus on your body, listen to your body," Randi said.
"Listen to your coaches and the doctors. Also we all know that football is a contact sport, and it's something that I've accepted. Every player's team when it comes to injuries, anyone on any team gets even a little bit hurt. I lose my breath for a moment. And I'm praying for each and every one of them."
In his last season, Patrick Mahomes recorded 3,928 yards in passing, but the Kansas City Chiefs fell short in their bid for a historic Lombardi Trophy three-peat, losing to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Mahomes and Co. start their new campaign against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sept. 6 before taking on the Eagles in the second week.

Patrick Mahomes’ mom shares glimpses of “Grandi Camp 2025”

Patrick Mahomes’ mother, Randi, provided a glimpse of her fun-filled outing with the Chiefs quarterback’s kids on Instagram last week. Sharing several pictures, she wrote:

"My heart is full. Grandi Camp 2025!! ❤️ Grandi loves you Sterling, Bronze and Golden. There’s nothing better than spending time with them. Covering these sweet babies in all the prayer and love. Prov. 3:5-6."
Randi Mahomes shared a selfie with Bronze, followed by a picture of Sterling having a chat with Mia Randall.

Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany, are parents to three kids. Their elder daughter, Sterling, turned four earlier this year, while they welcomed a baby girl, Golden, in January. Their son, Bronze, was born in November 2022.

