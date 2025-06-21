"I love being married" - Cooper Kupp's wife Anna marks major relationship milestone with 'cool' message for Seahawks WR

Amid the pressure of his debut with the Seattle Seahawks next season, Cooper Kupp reached a major relationship milestone with his wife, Anna. Friday marked their 10th wedding anniversary, and Anna decided to celebrate it in a special way.

Anna Kupp updated her Instagram story with a picture of her husband walking towards their house. It was followed by a mirror selfie of the couple from inside their home. Along with it, Anna penned message for the wide receiver.

"ur so cool. i love being married to you. happy #10 my lover," Anna wrote.

Cooper Kupp's wife Anna marks major relationship milestone with Seahawks WR (image credit: instagram/annamariekupp)

Cooper started dating Anna in 2012, during their high school days. They dated throughout college and got married in 2015. Their marriage came almost two years before Cooper joined the LA Rams as the No. 69 pick in 2017.

During an interview with ESPN in 2022, the wide receiver confessed that it was love at first sight for him.

"I knew that she was the one that I wanted to marry when we had first met back in high school," Cooper said. "I told my mom the day I met her, 'I'm going to marry this girl.'"

Cooper Kupp's wife Anna expressed love for WR in emotional birthday note

Cooper Kupp turned 32 on Sunday, and his wife, Anna, made the wide receiver's birthday even more special with an emotional tribute. Anna posted a handful of her romantic memories with Cooper, along with some snaps of their family.

"Happy Birthday (and Father’s Day), my love. I’m so glad you chose to grace this earth with the presence of your soul. There is truly no one like you, never will be in any lifetime. I’m so thankful I get to walk these years with you, to raise our boys with you, to live intentionally with you," Anna wrote on Instagram.

Cooper and his Anna had a challenging time dealing with his controversial departure from the Rams. While it had Anna "sobbing," she was also impressed with the Seahawks for making them feel "so welcomed."

