Micah Parsons' absence is keeping his teammates nervous.

As Dak Prescott faces a crucial offseason with the Dallas Cowboys, with his job hanging in balance and the team still not finding an agreement with their quarterback, they also need to worry about edge rusher Micah Parsons, who's entering the fourth year of his rookie contract and wants things to be figured out sooner rather than later.

Parsons has been away from the Organized Team Activities (OTAs) as he says that he wants to heal his body before the 2024 season. As OTAs are voluntary, in opposition to the mandatory minicamps, the defender can be away without any problems or fines - but that's a missed opportunity to learn new things and practice with your team.

Prescott was asked on Wednesday about Parsons' absence and he didn't shy away from the fact that he wanted his full team together:

"At the end of the day, these guys are professionals. This is optional. I would love for Micah to be here. Trust me, he’s heard me say that. But this is optional. I know he’s getting better, I know he’s working on his body, so I don’t have any angst or concerns there."

Micah Parsons' future contract: What's the expectation for the Cowboys pass rusher?

Once he signs his new deal with the franchise, Parsons will become the highest-paid non-quarterback player in the league. He'll easily surpass Nick Bosa's average per year of $34 million per season, and will also eclipse Justin Jefferson's $35 million average signed earlier this week.

There's no argument against it, and Dallas knows they have to do it. Parsons is one of the most dominant defensive players in the league and he plays in a premium position. No questions need to be asked - only the structure will dictate the deal.

Where did Parsons play college football?

The Dallas Cowboys superstar played at Penn State for three years before moving on to the pros.

Micah Parsons was a linebacker during his college days, transitioning to a full-time role at EDGE before the 2023 season. He was a consensus All-American in 2019 and was considered a top draft prospect ever since he started his NCAA career.