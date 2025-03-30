"I don't love that" - NFL analyst urges Cowboys to stay away from Omarion Hampton with No. 12 pick in 2025 Draft

The Dallas Cowboys are expected to take a running back in the 2025 NFL Draft. The question is, when? Holding the No. 12 overall pick in the first-round of the 2025 NFL Draft, some analysts and mock draft experts are projecting the Cowboys to use the 12th pick on a running back. Some have them drafting Ashton Jeanty while others, North Carolina running back Omarion Hampton.

Via the "PFF College Football Show," the panel spoke about the Cowboys possibly using the 12th pick on Hampton if Jeanty is gone by then. While it wouldn't be a bad pick for Dallas, given their needs, analyst Max Chadwick thinks the Cowboys could use a later round pick to grab a running back, while getting a more talented player at a different position at pick 12:

“At number 12, Omarion Hampton going to the Cowboys. There are so many guys you can get in the second round in this draft, even the third or fourth round of the strap. They're gonna be really good backs in the NFL. I think there are, like, 20 to 25 backs. I think that could be at least really good complimentary options in the NFL.

"I think Ashton Jeanty is worth a top 10 to 15 pick because of how special he is. I don't think Omarion Hampton is that level of player, and with how deep of a class it is, I don't think it's worth forcing one at number 12 overall. So I don't love that. I just don't think taking a running back other than Ashton Jeanty at number 12 would be a smart move for Dallas.”

As Chadwick mentioned, there are plenty of running back options available in the 2025 NFL draft, so who Dallas would take if Jeanty is gone remains an open question.

What running backs could the Dallas Cowboys target in the later rounds of the 2025 NFL draft?

2024 SEC Championship - Georgia v Texas - Source: Getty

The Dallas Cowboys moved on from their top two running backs from last season, with Rico Dowdle and Ezekiel Elliott both leaving the team. They did sign veterans Miles Sanders and Javonte Williams this offseason, but it's expected that they will add a running back at some point in the draft.

While Dallas could use their 12th overall pick on a running back, they could also use that pick on a different position and draft an RB later. Some mid-round targets they could target include Cam Skattebo, Bhayshul Tuten, Dylan Sampson, Trevor Etienne, and Jaydon Blue.

Decent running backs can be found in the later rounds of the draft, and aside from Jeanty and Hampton, none of the others are projected to be selected in the first round.

