"I'm not carrying no leaches" - Antonio Brown blasts media after Super Bowl winner's Albany Empire fiasco

It appears that Antonio Brown has once again found himself in the middle of a debacle. This time, it's not the National Football League but rather the Arena Football League.

Since announcing that he had purchased a stake in the Albany Empire and hired his father to work in the front office, there have been several developments. The head coach, Tom Menas who led the team to back-to-back championships, was let go just two weeks ago. This was days before the season was slated to start.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

There have also been several front office departures and the former majority owner Mark Kwarta has also departed the team. Brown now owns 95% of the Albany Empire, making him the majority owner.

As all of this news has hit the headlines, the former NFL wide receiver is apparently unhappy with the way he is being perceived by the media.

"Stop relying on my image to carry the media. I'm not going carrying no leaches around me! Surround yourself with people that helps you be a better you! Surround yourself around greatness that inspire you.Life about living mind your business keep living."

AB @AB84 Stop relying on my image to carry the media

I'm not going carrying no leaches around me !

Surround yourself with people that helps you be a better you !

Surround yourself around greatness that inspire you

Life about living

mind your business keep living Stop relying on my image to carry the media I'm not going carrying no leaches around me ! Surround yourself with people that helps you be a better you ! Surround yourself around greatness that inspire you Life about living mind your business keep living

He took to Twitter to express his feelings. And said that he doesn't allow 'leaches' to follow him. And, that everyone shouldn't judge his image by what they see in the media.

Why did security ask Antonio Brown to exit Albany Empire field?

One of the many developments that has come from Antonio Brown's ownership of the Albany Empire as of late is his encounter with security. Brown was on the field during halftime of the Empire game this week and was taking photos and signing autographs for fans. Security approached him and told him that he needed to exit the field.

"Still I maintained a level of professionalism positivity while dealing with this security today ! First Game AS AN Owner"

AB @AB84 Still I maintained a level of professionalism positivity while dealing with this security today ! First Game AS AN Owner #StayEncouraged Still I maintained a level of professionalism positivity while dealing with this security today ! First Game AS AN Owner #StayEncouraged https://t.co/eU724PbHR6

He began walking off the field but didn't exit and instead told the security guard that it was his field and that he was the owner. The security guard replied back to Brown that he wasn't the owner and that he needed to exit the field. The former NFL wide receiver then told him that he was going to owe him an apology when he found out that he was the owner.

The video, which he posted on his Twitter account, ends there so there are no further details as to how and when he exited the field. But in his caption, he said that he handled the situation with professionalism.

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes