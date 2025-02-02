"I'm getting ready to move" - Cowboys icon stunned by 'mind-blowing' Luka Doncic trade to Lakers

Sports fans were greeted with some stunning news on Saturday night as reports emerged of the Dallas Mavericks trading Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers in a three-team trade also involving the Utah Jazz. The Mavericks got back Anthony Davis and Max Christie along with the Lakers' 2029 first-round pick.

Several NFL stars were stunned by the trade that went down in the small hours of the night. Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant was also among the people who didn't see the blockbuster trade coming. Bryant took to social media to air his thoughts on the Doncic trade.

"Idk what to say about Dallas," Bryant wrote. "I'm getting ready to move.. WTF."

In another tweet, Bryant wrote:

"LUKA GOT TRADED TO LAKERS WTF.. IM MIND BLOWN!"

NFL world raises eyebrows at blockbuster Luka Doncic trade to Lakers

Patrick Mahomes was among the first few NFL stars to take note of the trade that sent Luka Doncic to the Lakers.

"I'm sick rn," Mahomes tweeted in shock.

The Kansas City Chiefs superstar also added that Kyrie Irving and Anthony Davis make for a great partnership on the court.

Cowboys rusher Micah Parsons also tweeted his thoughts on the deal, questioning the workings of the Mavericks front office. Parsons' teammate DeMarvion Overshown had some questions himself, asking who is supposed to rebound for the Lakers with Davis headed to Dallas.

NFL insider Adam Schefter had some thoughts as well, theorizing that the NFL equivalent of the Doncic trade would involve the Baltimore Ravens trading Lamar Jackson to the Cincinnati Bengals in exchange for Joe Burrow in the middle of the season.

While we likely won't see the NFL equivalent of that deal, perhaps the one deal that could come remotely close to the Doncic trade would be the one that sent Jared Goff to Detroit with Matthew Stafford landing with Sean McVay's Los Angeles Rams.

That deal proved to be fruitful for both teams with the Lions coming agonizingly close to the NFC Championship game this year while the Rams have a Super Bowl win to boast about.

