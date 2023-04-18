"I'm not going to change" - Panthers target Bryce Young issues defiant statement in preparation of 2023 NFL Draft

For Bryce Young, life is about to change in a few days. The quarterback is set to become the first overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft as the Carolina Panthers have made no secret that he's their favorite quarterback in the class and they want to give him the reigns to the franchise.

Being the first overall pick brings a huge amount of expectations and pressure, but it also comes with a nice amount of money. As Bryce Young made his appearance on The Pivot Podcast, he wanted to make sure the money is currently not in his head:

"It'll be a blessing to sign that contract. And you know, to have that money in my account, and you know, that it's going to be a really big blessing. Don't get me wrong, but I know that I'm gonna be able to look at it and be grateful for what it is, it's not going to change, I'm not going to be, you know, I'm not going to act any differently. I'm not going to change, I'm not going to look at it, like, oh, I can do this. Now I can do. Like, luckily, I feel like I've kind of experienced that already."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

What are the concerns with Bryce Young?

The Winner of the Heisman in 2021, 80 touchdowns in his college career, a tape that shows all the qualities of a quarterback, playing for Nick Saban in Alabama. Bryce Young had everything to arrive at the Combine calm about being a high pick in the 2023 Draft.

Austin Peay v Alabama

However, nothing in the draft season is that simple: every point is taken into account, especially when it comes to the most important position in the game. In Young's case, the doubts come from his body.

The quarterback has been listed with below-average measurements for a quarterback and, while nobody doubts his quality, it's clear that his size and weight could be a concern.

Still, the Panthers traded a lot of picks to move up and pick him, so Carolina clearly doesn't care. They just see his talent and that's how it should be since he has proven he can play above his height.

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes