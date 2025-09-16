  • home icon
  "I'm gonna accuse Cam Newton of lying": Stephen A Smith slams former MVP for mocking Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs after 0-2 start

"I'm gonna accuse Cam Newton of lying": Stephen A Smith slams former MVP for mocking Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs after 0-2 start

By Prasen
Modified Sep 16, 2025 10:57 GMT
Stephen A Smith slams former MVP for mocking Patrick Mahomes
Stephen A Smith slams Cam Newton for mocking Patrick Mahomes and Chiefs

Stephen A. Smith was in no mood to let Patrick Mahomes' criticism by former NFL MVP Cam Newton slide on ESPN’s "First Take." The Kansas City Chiefs stumbled to an 0-2 start with Sunday’s 20-17 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

The heated segment started when Newton mocked the Chiefs’ injury woes and Patrick Mahomes’ slow start. Newton dismissed Kansas City’s missing pieces, saying,

“You ain’t got Rashee Rice? Whoopdeedoo. You ain’t got Xavier Worthy? Whoopdeedoo… We don’t care about that. Handle it.”

He pointed out that other AFC teams like the Chargers, Raiders and Broncos are dealing with their own issues and that injuries are no excuse. Stephen A. fired back, accusing Newton of pure fabrication.

“For the first time, on national television, I’m gonna accuse Cam Newton of lying,” Smith said. “Folks in Atlanta saying ‘whoop dee doo’? What the hell have y’all had to celebrate? You went to the Super Bowl and gave up a 25-point lead!”
"The city of Atlanta is in no position to say that. They're in no position to say that... We're talking about what Patrick Mahomes is in the Super Bowl. Folks in Atlanta are throwing Super Bowl parties to watch him," Smith added.
Smith reminded viewers that Mahomes remains a two-time Super Bowl MVP and the benchmark of excellence in the NFL.

Patrick Mahomes addresses Chiefs loss while hitting new career low

Mahomes and the Chiefs are in unfamiliar territory. Sunday’s 20-10 loss to the Eagles not only dropped the reigning AFC champs to 0-2 for the first time since 2014, but also handed Mahomes his first three-game losing streak as an NFL starter.

Mahomes addressed reporters after the game and didn’t shy away from the critical fourth-quarter miscue. He called Travis Kelce’s fumbled catch “unfortunate” and took the blame for the timing of the throw.

“Just trying to put it on his body low before that hole player got there,” Mahomes said. “I think if I can put it more on his body, and not so far out in front of him, then he can catch it, take the hit, and get in the end zone.”
Despite a 15-2 campaign last year, the Chiefs have now matched their 2024 regular-season loss total just two weeks into the new season. Injuries and suspensions to their receiving corps have only deepened Kansas City’s offensive problems and exposed cracks in a team that once thrived on late-game heroics.

