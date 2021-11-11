"I’m gonna take shots" - Patrick Mahomes vows to continue attempting plays downfield despite poor form

The Patrick Mahomes-led Kansas City Chiefs are finally back above a .500 record at 5-4, but there is still plenty of work to do on both the offense and defense. In the Chiefs' two-game winning streak, they've scored 33 points, which for a Kansas City team that has dominated the last two seasons, isn't extraordinary.

Patrick Mahomes has ten interceptions so far through nine games, which is second in the league to only Sam Darnold and Joe Burrow. Mahomes threw just six interceptions in all of the 2020 NFL season.

Patrick Mahomes vows to continue taking deep shots

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes' "bread and butter" has always been deep shots down the field. Part of the Chiefs' success the last few seasons, and the main reason for their back-to-back trips to the Super Bowl, was Mahomes' ability to get the football down the field and escape opposing defenders.

Mahomes' ten interceptions this season proves that he hasn't been able to make those deep plays as he has in the past. In the last two wins, the Chiefs have gotten over the New York Giants and Green Bay Packers, Kansas City was 0-9 on passes that were over 20 yards. This uncharacteristic trait by the Kansas City Chiefs' offense and for Mahomes, as one of the best quarterbacks in the National Football League, is one of the main reasons for their struggles through the first nine games of the season.

On Wednesday afternoon, Mahomes spoke to the media and ensured that he wasn't going to stop attempting the deep pass, even if the opposing defense was ready for it.

“I mean, I’m gonna take shots. The last few years I’ve taken those shots, and they’ve worked. I’ve taken those shots, and they haven’t worked, and we’ve still been able to find ways to score points. Whenever I’ve got a guy with a chance to make a play downfield, I’m going to give him a chance to make a play.”

If Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs continue to work on the deep passes, it may actually work in their favor down the stretch, which would be the most opportune time for the Chiefs to, once again, find their groove.

Mahomes and the Chiefs will now take their two-game winning streak and face a divisional foe in the Las Vegas Raiders. A win over the Raiders will put the Chiefs one game ahead of Las Vegas and in second place in the AFC West.

