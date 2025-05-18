"I'm obsessed" - Kyle Juszczyk's wife Kristin bonds with 49ers FB over shared salon rituals

Kristin Juszczyk's recent Instagram post shows her strengthening relationship with San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk. Her Saturday Instagram post included a spontaneous moment between the couple at a salon visit.

Kristin, whose fashion sense and social media following have made her a recognizable personality, is married to Kyle Juszczyk, an eight-time Pro Bowl fullback. Kyle signed a two-year, $8 million extension with the 49ers in March after turning down presumably better deals from other clubs, such as the Pittsburgh Steelers.

On Saturday, Kristin posted a video on Instagram of her with Kyle at a salon.

"I'm obsessed with you," Kristin captioned her Instagram photo of Kyle Juszczyk.

This salon appointment follows a string of social appearances from Kristin. She just had dinner with 49ers tight end George Kittle's wife, Claire Kittle. Kristin had called that night "perfect" earlier in a social media update.

Kristin's social life and style are making waves

NFL: NFC Divisional Round-Green Bay Packers at San Francisco 49ers - Source: Imagn

Kristin's online presence goes beyond being a career supporter for her Kyle Juszczyk. On Thursday, she wore a black jacket and wine-red cargo pants for her evening with Claire Kittle. Her ensemble included a Gucci x Balenciaga handbag that cost $2,826, showing off her fashion-conscious sensibilities.

Her social schedule has been filled, as she also visited Olivia Culpo's Paris-themed baby shower on May 8 with Claire Kittle. Culpo, expecting a child with 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey, received warm regards from Kristin.

"The most beautiful day for the most beautiful mama!! Can't wait for baby McCaffrey to get here!!!" Kristin wrote on Culpo's Instagram update documenting the event.

Continued support for her husband's football career remains paramount, as seen in her excited "Is it September yet?!?!" response to the 49ers' 2025 schedule release.

Kristin also chases her professional endeavors. She allegedly visited Los Angeles following the baby shower to work on a forthcoming fashion endeavor.

The 49ers look toward their 2025 season, which commences against the Seattle Seahawks and features five prime-time games.

