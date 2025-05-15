  • home icon
  • NFL
  Kyle Juszczyk's wife Kristin styles $2,826 worth Gucci x Balenciaga handbag for night out with Claire Kittle

Kyle Juszczyk's wife Kristin styles $2,826 worth Gucci x Balenciaga handbag for night out with Claire Kittle

By Shanu Singh
Modified May 15, 2025 15:36 GMT
NFL: NFC Championship-Detroit Lions at San Francisco 49ers
NFL: NFC Championship-Detroit Lions at San Francisco 49ers (image credit: IMAGN)

Kyle Juszczyk's wife Kristin has been good friends with George Kittle's wife Claire, and recently enjoyed a night out with her. On Wednesday, they had dinner and a "perfect" time together.

Before meeting Claire, Kristin shared pictures of the outfit she wore. She opted for a black jacket and wine-red cargo pants. However, the major highlight of Kristin's look was her Gucci x Balenciaga handbag, worth $2,826.

"Dinner with @clairekittle & then a cut and toner with @hair_makeupbymoni talk about a perfect night," Kristin wrote.
Kristin Juszczyk styles $2826 worth Gucci x Balenciaga handbag for date night with Claire Kittle
Kristin Juszczyk styles $2826 worth Gucci x Balenciaga handbag for date night with Claire Kittle (Image Credit: Kristin/IG)

Claire shared Kristin's Instagram story on her account, along with a five-word message.

"Not much better than that!" Claire captioned.

After giving fans a sneak peek into her outfit, Kristin wrote a four-word reaction to the San Francisco 49ers' schedule for the 2025 NFL season.

"Is it September yet?!?!" Kristin wrote.

Kyle Juszczyk's wife Kristin recapped a 'beautiful' experience at Olivia Culpo's baby shower

On May 8, Kristin Juszczyk attended Olivia Culpo's baby shower with Claire Kittle. Culpo posted an Instagram reel, recapping the best moments from her Parisian-themed baby shower, which also featured the beautiful decorations.

It garnered reactions from fans and a candid review from Juszczyk. She shared her experience in the comments section.

"The most beautiful day for the most beautiful mama!! Can’t wait for baby McCaffrey to get here!!!" Juszczyk commented.
Kittle also updated her Instagram story with a picture from the baby shower, along with Juszczyk and Culpo. In the caption, she thanked Culpo as the celebration turned into an opportunity for all her friends to reunite.

"My favourite trips are girls trips. Thank you @oliviaculpo for giving us a reason to all be together again," Claire wrote.

After attending the baby shower, Juszczyk jetted off to Los Angeles to work on her upcoming fashion project.

