Kyle Juszczyk's wife Kristin jets off to LA for upcoming fashion project after attending Olivia Culpo's baby shower

San Francisco 49ers star Kyle Juszczyk's wife - Kristin - attended her close friend Olivia Culpo's baby shower in Rhode Island on Wednesday. After having a blast reuniting with her friends, Culpo, Claire Kittle and Sarah Taylor, the designer returned to her work duties.

On Thursday, Kristin Juszczyk took a flight to Los Angeles to handle her work-related responsibilities. Kristin's OFFSEASON brand has its office in LA, so she often travels to Southern California to take care of her work. Sharing a picture from inside the plane via her Instagram story, Kristin wrote:

"Heading to LA for @offseasonbrand."

Kyle Juszczyk's wife Kristin jets off to LA for upcoming fashion project (Credits: Instagram/Kristin Juszczyk)

Later, Kristin Juszczyk shared her experience at Olivia Culpo's baby shower in the comment section of Miss USA pageant's IG reel. The reel featured multiple clips highlighting the decorations of the baby shower and all the couple's beautiful memories from their guests.

Sharing her honest reaction to being a part of Culpo's biggest moment of her life, Kristin commented:

"The most beautiful day for the most beautiful mama!! Can’t wait for baby McCaffrey to get here!!!"

Kyle Juszczyk's wife Kristin penned an emotional message for FB on 34th birthday

Before attending Olivia Culpo's baby shower in Rhode Island, Kristin celebrated her husband Kyle Juszczyk's 34th birthday with an emotional note, wishing him a "happy birthday."

Praising the fullback for his "funny, kind, driven" nature, Kristin wrote:

"Happy birthday to the love of my life @juicecheck44, loving you is the easiest thing I’ve ever done. Every year on this earth has formed you into the man you are…smart, funny, kind, driven, sexy, and endlessly good. Forever grateful for April 23rd. I love you."

Apart from the fans, the Instagram post also attracted a 6-word reaction from Kyle Juszczyk, who commented:

"I love you more than anything!"

After celebrating Kyle Juszczyk's birthday, Kristin went viral for her 5-word reaction to George Kittle's $76.4 million contract extension with the 49ers. As for her OFFSEASON brand, Kristin dropped a 3-word tease for her new upcoming fashion project.

