Kristin Juszczyk sends 5-word message to George Kittle and wife Claire after 49ers' TE's $76,400,000 contract extension

Kyle and Kristin Juszczyk are good friends of George Kittle and his wife, Claire. This offseason, there were two instances in which both players' futures with the San Francisco 49ers were questionable.
Juszczyk re-signed with the 49ers in March, eight days after he was initially released from the team. This week, Kittle signed a four-year contract extension worth $76.4 million with the 49ers.
On Tuesday, after the tight end signed his new contract, Kristin shared her excitement with a post on her Instagram Story.
"The band is back together!!!!!" Kristin wrote on her Instagram Story
Kyle Juszczyk's new two-year deal, along with George Kittle's new extension, will have the teammates playing together through at least the 2026 NFL season.
Juszczyk has been to the Pro Bowl nine times and was chosen All-Pro in 2023. Kittle has made the Pro Bowl six times, including this past season, when both teammates competed in the Pro Bowl Games together.
Kristin Juszczyk's husband, Kyle, celebrated George Kittle's new contract
George Kittle became the highest-paid tight end in the NFL when he signed his four-year extension on Tuesday. His teammate and close friend, Kyle Juszczyk, celebrated his new contract in a post on X.
Kyle called his teammate one of the "greatest" to ever play for the 49ers.
"Congratulations to one of the greatest @49ers of all time!" Kyle wrote on X
Kittle and Juszczyk have been teammates during their entire tenures with the 49ers. The fullback signed with the San Francisco 49ers in March 2017, just about a month before Kittle was drafted.
Kittle has played eight seasons with the 49ers and has accumulated 538 receptions for 7,380 receiving yards and 45 career touchdowns. The five-time All-Pro has likely set himself up to retire as a member of the 49ers.
