On Tuesday, George Kittle signed a contract extension with the San Francisco 49ers that made him the highest-paid tight end in the NFL. His new deal is worth $76.4 million and includes $40 million in guaranteed money. It came just days after the conclusion of the 2025 NFL draft, demonstrating that the franchise made him a priority in their plans.

His long-time teammate Kyle Juszczyk commented on the announcement of the contract and gave high praise to Kittle. The fullback did so from his X account in a quoted reply to the breaking news from NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

Juszczyk wrote:

"Congratulations to one of the greatest 49ers of all time!"

Kittle has spent all eight years of his NFL career with the 49ers so far and has been selected for the Pro Bowl six times. He has also been named as an All-Pro tight end five times, with two of those being first-team selections. His massive contributions, as well as being an elite blocker for the position, are likely among the main reasons why the 49ers rewarded him with the largest tight end contract in NFL history.

Kittle will enter the 2025 NFL season with $19.1 million in AAV on his current contract. This surpasses Trey McBride of the Arizona Cardinals for the highest among any tight end this year. McBride set the record with $19 million in AAV, so the 49ers decided to surpass him with Kittle's deal by a slight margin. He is 31 years old, so this deal could take him to the end of his career, which has already been one of the most productive in franchise history.

George Kittle is one of the greatest players in 49ers history

George Kittle - getty

George Kittle ranks third in San Francisco 49ers history with 7,380 career receiving yards, despite playing in just eight seasons so far. He trails only two Hall of Fame wide receivers, Jerry Rice and Terrell Owens, as he already owns their receiving record among tight ends ahead of Vernon Davis.

At the conclusion of this contract with the 49ers, Kittle is on pace to surpass Owens and move into second place on their receiving list. He has already established himself as one of the greats in their storied history, and if he continues on his current pace, he could eventually be on his way to the Hall of Fame as well.

