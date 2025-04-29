George Kittle's wife Claire shares 3-word reaction to TE's $76.4 million extension with 49ers 

Tight end George Kittle and the San Francisco 49ers agreed to a four-year, $76.4 million contract extension on Tuesday. The rumors of a contract extension, which includes $40 million in guaranteed money, for Kittle have been brewing in recent days, and now it is official.
The tight end's wife, Claire Kittle, shared her excitement on Instagram as they are guaranteed an additional four years in the Bay Area. She shared a photo of George Kittle on her Instagram story.
"4 more baby," Claire wrote on her Instagram story.
Claire then added a carousel of photos in a post of the 49ers tight end signing his contract.
"Beyond proud of you @gkittle you’ve manifested this ❤️ The Peoples TE is back again!" Claire captioned the post.
Kittle will make $14.4 million in base salary in the 2025 regular season.
Kyle Juszczyk's wife, Kristin, celebrated Claire and George Kittle staying in San Francisco
Among those celebrating George Kittle's contract extension with the San Francisco 49ers is Kristin Juszczyk. Kristin and her husband, 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk, are close friends with the Kittle's.
On Tuesday afternoon, Kristin reshared a post featuring Claire and George.
"The band is back together!!!!!!" Kristin wrote on Instagram.
Kittle's contract comes about a month after the group of friends feared they would split up. The 49ers originally released Juszczyk on March 11. Eight days later, he resigned with San Francisco on a two-year, $8 million deal.
With Kittle's new extension, the teammates and their wives will have at least two more seasons together in the Bay Area.
