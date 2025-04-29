George Kittle's wife Claire shares 3-word reaction to TE's $76.4 million extension with 49ers 

Tight end George Kittle and the San Francisco 49ers agreed to a four-year, $76.4 million contract extension on Tuesday. The rumors of a contract extension, which includes $40 million in guaranteed money, for Kittle have been brewing in recent days, and now it is official.

Ad

The tight end's wife, Claire Kittle, shared her excitement on Instagram as they are guaranteed an additional four years in the Bay Area. She shared a photo of George Kittle on her Instagram story.

"4 more baby," Claire wrote on her Instagram story.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Claire Kittle responded to the news of the tight end's contract extension. (Photo via Claire Kittle's Instagram Story)

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Claire then added a carousel of photos in a post of the 49ers tight end signing his contract.

Ad

Trending

"Beyond proud of you @gkittle you’ve manifested this ❤️ The Peoples TE is back again!" Claire captioned the post.

Ad

Kittle will make $14.4 million in base salary in the 2025 regular season.

Kyle Juszczyk's wife, Kristin, celebrated Claire and George Kittle staying in San Francisco

Among those celebrating George Kittle's contract extension with the San Francisco 49ers is Kristin Juszczyk. Kristin and her husband, 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk, are close friends with the Kittle's.

On Tuesday afternoon, Kristin reshared a post featuring Claire and George.

Ad

"The band is back together!!!!!!" Kristin wrote on Instagram.

Kyle Juszczyk's wife Kristin, celebrated George and Clarie Kittle's future with the 49ers. (Photo via Kristin Juszczyk's Instagram Story)

Kittle's contract comes about a month after the group of friends feared they would split up. The 49ers originally released Juszczyk on March 11. Eight days later, he resigned with San Francisco on a two-year, $8 million deal.

With Kittle's new extension, the teammates and their wives will have at least two more seasons together in the Bay Area.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Bethany Cohen Bethany Cohen is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda, with a rich prior 15-year experience in the sports writing industry, primarily covering the MLB and MiLB. She majored in Communications from the University of South Florida and has previously worked for top companies such as Examiner.com and Legends on Deck.



Bethany owes her NFL allegiance to the Pittsburgh Steelers owing to their long-standing tradition and competitiveness. She is a fan of old stalwarts such as Terry Bradshaw and Franco Harris and would love to watch them in the 1970s if she manages to get her hand on a time machine. She also acknowledges the greatness of modern icons like T.J. Watt for his desire to continuously improve despite being on top. She admires coaches Mike Tomlin and Andy Reid for their longevity and success.



The ace reporter credits her knowledge and love for the sport to be her biggest reporting strengths. Prior fact-checking is a big component of her process and she always scours through additional sources to ensure complete accuracy in her content.



Super Bowl XLIII, when the Steelers won the the grand prize after Santonio Holmes’ epic catch in the end zone with just seconds left on the clock is etched in Bethany’s memory forever. When she is free of her professional commitments, she likes to attend sports events and music concerts. Know More

49ers Fans! Check out the latest San Francisco 49ers Schedule and dive into the 49ers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.