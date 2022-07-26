"I’m so proud of you, no matter what happens" - WNBA star reportedly dating Alvin Kamara posts a heartfelt birthday message for Saints star

Alvin Kamara, the star running back for the New Orleans Saints, got in trouble with the law in February. The running back was arrested and charged with "battery resulting in substantial bodily harm." He was released on a $5,000 bond.

That has put the Saints star in a new light. Recent reports suggest Kamara might avoid a suspension altogether. His future is somewhat uncertain, even though he avoided legal trouble for now.

Amidst it all, his reported girlfriend Te'a Cooper, a WNBA star who most recently played for the Los Angeles Sparks, seems to be behind Kamara.

The WNBA star wrote a heartfelt caption, showing her support for the currently embattled running back.

"Happy Birthday to MY MAN MY MAN MY MAN MY MAN 🖤🖤🖤 today Is all about you 🥺🖤 what I love most about you is your selfless heart, courageous spirit, & loyalty. I don’t just love you I respect you. I’m so proud of you, no matter what happens in life you always keep going and remain solid 🖤 everyday we celebrate each other BUT TODAY IS THE DAY THE REALEST WAS BORN AND IT IS ALL ABOUT YOU!"

Kamara may have lost a few fans over the incident, but Cooper is still behind him, supporting him.

Looking ahead to Kamara and the Saints' 2022-2023 season

Should the talented back avoid the suspension as the latest reports and rumors suggest, then the New Orleans Saints will be sitting pretty for the upcoming season.

Jameis Winston is recovering from an ACL injury from last season. However, if he comes back healthy, they'll be returning most of the offensive core that went 5-2 to start the year prior to Winston's injury.

They'll also get Michael Thomas back and Jarvis Landry, who signed a one-year deal in free agency.

Their first-round draft pick was spent on Chris Olave, a talented wide receiver out of Ohio State. With the talent on paper, the offense has a good chance to be one of the league's top units this season.

The defense, led by Marshon Lattimore and Marcus Davenport, will probably be a strong unit again. They've even added Tyrann Mathieu from Kansas City to the mix this season on a three-year deal worth $33 million.

New Orleans Saints v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

If New Orleans can stay healthy and Kamara stays out of legal trouble, the Saints should compete with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the NFC South title.

The previous season, they were one game away from the final playoff spot last year without Michael Thomas and Jameis Winston.

