WATCH: Saints players go silent at party after Jameis Winston shoots daggers with his eyes

The New Orleans Saints were off to a pretty good start with Jameis Winston last year. They were a potential playoff team had he not gotten injured, especially since they landed about a game shy of the final spot anyway. Winston was a big part of that and despite his ACL tear, the Saints resigned him to a two-year deal.

Winston has had an interesting NFL career. He's been a starter for years and even made a Pro Bowl once. He's also the only NFL player to ever throw 30 touchdowns and 30 interceptions in a single season.

If there was any question whether or not the Saints like Winston or whether or not he's a leader or respected, they should be put to rest after seeing this viral video.

Saints players are having a good time, drinking alcohol and enjoying a party, but their quarterback, who is recovering from that ACL tear, disapproves.

He looks at his teammates with fire in his eyes, and they all immediately fall silent and regret their decision. The former Buccaneer starter is clearly a leader on this team.

How the New Orleans Saints might fare with Jameis Winston next season?

The Saints very nearly nabbed the final playoff spot in the NFC last season. They ultimately couldn't steal it from the San Francisco 49ers, who went on to defeat the Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers en route to an NFC Championship appearance.

The former Buccaneer only played seven games last year, going 5-2. While they probably wouldn't have finished among the top NFC squads with the former Heisman winner healthy all year, they would have probably made the playoffs.

If he can recover and stay healthy this year, New Orleans will probably be as good if not better. Michael Thomas will actually play this year after missing the full season.

They're maintaining much of last season's team and added several key players through free agency and the draft.

Former Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry is now in town. Tyrann Mathieu comes in from Kansas City. Daniel Sorenson is on the roster now, too.

Chris Olave, one of the most highly-touted receivers in the draft, fell to the Saints also. With Alvin Kamara, a healthy Jameis Winston and company, New Orleans figures to compete for the NFC South.

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers will be favored, but New Orleans is probably still going to finish ahead of a revamped Carolina Panthers squad, even with Baker Mayfield.

