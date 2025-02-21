"I’m sick of all you b**ch a*s ni**as": De'Vondre Campbell goes off in NSFW outburst after fans call out LB

Former 49ers linebacker De'Vondre Campbell has broken his two-month silence about his San Francisco exit on Friday. Campbell reacted after a fan criticized his toughness on X, which was related to Campbell's exit from an important game against LA in December, which the Niners lost 12-6.

Campbell initially posted about former coach Keith Armstrong, praising the NFL's old-school coaching style. A fan responded by calling Campbell "soft" and referencing his exits from multiple teams, sparking the linebacker's explicit response.

This is Campbell's first post since his December 2024 suspension, when he backed out of playing against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 15. This came at a hugely important time, as San Francisco was trying to keep their playoff dreams alive.

"Listen, I'm sick of all you b*tch a*s n***as jumping under my tweets. It's been 2 months and I have yet to address the situation cause I know the truth and don't care to clear anything up. I'm by myself ALL the time if you or any of them b*tch a*s n***as from the 49ers feel some," De'Vondre Campbell posted.

The 31-year-old linebacker started 12 of the first 13 games in 2024, playing 90% of defensive snaps before losing his starting role to returning veteran Dre Greenlaw. De'Vondre Campbell signed a one-year, $5 million deal with San Francisco in March 2024 and his NFL future is a topic of some discussion.

Teammates speak out on De'Vondre Campbell's mid-game exit

NFL: San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams - Source: Imagn

Nick Bosa witnessed De'Vondre Campbell's frustrations building before the Rams game, as he mentioned to AP News on Dec. 17:

"In the locker room before the game, I heard some complaining. I was going to say something but didn't because I didn't want to create more of a distraction."

The situation escalated when Campbell refused coaches' requests to substitute for an ailing Greenlaw in the third quarter. He later left the field before the game ended, with a towel draped over his head. This was met by public outcry and Campbell was widely criticized by his peers:

"I just lost all respect," cornerback Deommodore Lenoir said after the incident. "I'm a person that's going 110% every play. ... I just feel like he's a cancer to the team."

The suspension cost Campbell approximately $67,000 in weekly base salary, $60,000 in roster bonuses, and potentially $111,000 from his signing bonus. The 49ers lifted the suspension in February 2025, as reported by NFL insider Aaron Wilson.

De'Vondre Campbell's NFL career peaked with an All-Pro selection for Green Bay in 2021. His performance declined over the next two seasons, leading to his release from the Packers in March 2024. The linebacker had publicly complained about Green Bay misusing him before joining San Francisco.

The 49ers finished the 2024 season 6-11, missing the playoffs one year after their Super Bowl appearance. San Francisco looks to retool for a year and is hoping for fewer injuries to stars like Christian McCaffrey, as while 2024 was hugely disappointing, their Super Bowl window could still be very much open.

