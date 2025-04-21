"I'm tryna spear somebody" - Jahmyr Gibbs sends message to Triple H after Travis Scott's appearance at WrestleMania 41

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs reacted on Instagram following Travis Scott's appearance at WrestleMania 41. The NFL superstar posted a video clip of the rapper getting struck with Cody Rhodes' signature move, the 'Cross Rhodes,' during Sunday night's main event.

Gibbs, who was present at the two-night event at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, tagged WWE chief content officer, Triple H, on his Instagram story. The running back has shown himself to be a faithful wrestling fan before, having gone to other WWE events, including SummerSlam 2023 in Detroit.

On Sunday, Gibbs shared the video of Scott's in-ring appearance during the championship match between Cody Rhodes and John Cena. The video showed the "Sicko Mode" performer getting laid out after attempting to interfere in the contest.

Travis Scott & Playboi Carti's "FE!N" is the official WrestleMania theme song, and Scott made it his entrance song when he appeared during the match.

Jahmyr Gibbs's IG STORY

"I'm tryna spear somebody," said Gibbs in his Instagram story caption, referencing the tackling maneuver made famous by wrestlers like Roman Reigns and Edge.

The post came amid widespread fan criticism of Scott's involvement in the show's conclusion. According to independent.co.uk, many WWE viewers were left "seething" and called the rapper's appearance "lame" and "underwhelming" after he interfered in the main event championship match.

Jahmyr Gibbs and other NFL stars continue the wrestling crossover tradition

NFL: Pro Bowl Championship-AFC at NFC - Source: Imagn

Gibbs isn't the first NFL player to attend major WWE events. 49ers tight end George Kittle is a wrestling fan and was in attendance Saturday for Night 1.

Several football players have stepped into the squared circle. Former Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski has made in-ring appearances, as have Philadelphia Eagles stars Jason Kelce and Lane Johnson.

The Lions' explosive running back was officially recognized among the celebrities in attendance for the second night of WrestleMania 41. The event featured Cena defeating Rhodes to win his record-breaking 17th world championship.

This controversial finish came after Scott's interference provided the distraction that allowed Cena to capitalize.

WrestleMania 41 took place over two nights at the Las Vegas Raiders' home stadium, drawing over 61,000 fans each evening.

