"I miss NFL man," "Our girl is back to her roots": NFL fans react as Braxton Berrios' GF Alix Earle shows off late-night glow-up for clubbing

Braxton Berrios' girlfriend, Alix Earle, has been competing on ABC's &quot;Dancing with the Stars&quot; the last few weeks which has her currently living in Los Angeles. Despite her busy ballroom dancing lessons, Earle still has time to create content for TikTok.On Sunday she shared a video of herself in a leather maroon dress with a halter top dancing in her apartment. The video gave the point of view that she wasn't planning on going out that evening but, an hour later she was dressed and dancing. Earle captioned the video by saying that she had been out until 5:00 AM and was struggling. &quot;Me approximately 1 hour after saying &quot;I'm not going out.-&quot;-Earle captioned her TikTok postView on TikTokEarle, who has over seven million followers on TikTok, received over 175,000 likes in less than 18 hours of the video being shared online. Some expressed their sadness in not seeing Braxton Berrios or &quot;NFL Fan&quot; as she nicknamed him. Berrios is currently in Houston playing for the Texans while Earle competes on &quot;Dancing with the Stars.&quot;Another TikTok follower proclaimed that Earle was back to her 'roots' and her previous days of partying. &quot;I miss NFL man.&quot;-one TikTok user commented.&quot;Our girl is back to her roots.&quot;-proclaimed another. Some of the comments on Alix Earle's TikTok post. (Comments via Alix Earle's TikTok)Fans of the TikTok star and the Houston Texans wide receiver continued to share their thoughts and opinions on the video. Some fans questioned how Earle has any time for fun with the grueling dance regimen for the show. Other fans were concerned that Earle hasn't shared anything about Braxton Berrios recently. Fans expressed their thoughts on Earle's TikTok post. (Comments via Alix Earle's TikTok)Alix Earle showed off toned abs in black cutout dressAlix Earle recently showed off her toned abs in mirror photos she took ahead of an event for &quot;Dancing with the Stars.&quot; Earle attended an event with fellow contestants of the reality competition show.In a series of photos shared on her Instagram, Earle showed photos she took of her outfit, a black cutout dress that showed off her physique. In the caption, she joked that she used the timer on her camera to take the photos. &quot;pretend like u can’t tell that these are timer cam photos I took in the bathroom.&quot;-Earle wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostEarle has impressed the judges and fans of &quot;Dancing with the Stars&quot; with her skills thus far. Last week's jive earned her and dance partner, Val Chmerkovskiy, scored a 21 out of 30.