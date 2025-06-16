"I miss you" - Russell Wilson pays tribute to his late father Harrison in deeply moving Father’s Day message

Russell Wilson's parents have always been a huge inspiration for the quarterback growing up, especially his father, Harrison Wilson III. On Sunday, Wilson celebrated Father's Day by paying a special tribute to his father via Instagram.

Ad

The New York Giants star shared a post featuring a handful of throwback pictures with his late father. Wilson's post also included family photos with his wife, Ciara, and kids. In the caption, the quarterback expressed his gratitude for his kids, his brother and his father.

"I’m grateful to walk alongside my kids as they grow into strong, compassionate leaders. It’s my greatest honor being your father. I’m thankful for my brother always having my back," Wilson wrote. "And Dad, I’m thankful for you showing me how to do it all. I miss you, but I Thank You."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Harrison Wilson III went to Dartmouth College and played a split end and receiver for four years with the college football team. Following his graduation from Dartmouth College, Wilson's father attended the University of Virginia School of Law.

In June 2010, Harrison died due to multiple complications from diabetes at the age of 55. According to PEOPLE, three years before his death, Harrison suffered a major stroke. While he recovered, his health suffered.

Ad

Russell Wilson opened up about his father's death

Russell Wilson went through the emotional phase of his father's death during the final couple of months of his collegiate career. However, it wasn't until January earlier this year that Wilson opened up about the impact it had on him. During an appearance on ‘The Pat McAfee Show,’ Wilson talked about his emotions after he lost his father:

Ad

"When [my dad] passed away, I remember the next morning hearing like, 'The sun still comes up in the morning'... No matter what we go through in life. Especially when you're 1-of-32 guys... why would I be negative?"

Inspired by his parents, Russell Wilson has always been the best father he can be to his four kids. His wife, Ciara, recently opened up about her plans to expand their family to seven, exploring the possibility of her fifth pregnancy.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shanu Singh A writer with a goal to provide readers with the latest and updated news from the world of NFL entertainment. Know More

Giants Nation! Check out the latest New York Giants Schedule and dive into the Giants Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.