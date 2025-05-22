Russell Wilson's wife Ciara opens up about family expansion plans after 4th baby

Lately, there has been a lot of buzz around Russell Wilson and his wife Ciara's family expansion plans, with fans wondering if the couple looks forward to a fifth child. Recently, Ciara shared a positive hint at being open to welcoming her fourth child with Russell Wilson.

Ad

Ciara shares three kids with Russell Wilson: Sienna Princess Wilson, Win Harrison Wilson, and the youngest one, Amora Princess Wilson. Apart from that, the couple also co-parent Ciara's firstborn son Future Zahir Wilburn, who he shares with rapper Future. Now as it appears, there might indeed be the possibility of a fifth child in future.

On Tuesday, May 20, Ciara made an appearance on the 'Baby, This is Keke Palmer' podcast. During one of the segments of the podcast episode, Ciara confessed that she does want to have a fifth baby:

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Listen, the day I had Amora, our smallest baby, our most recent baby. I swear he said something else about a fifth baby. I said 'That's disrespectful. You talking about a five right now? Oh my god. But honestly I definitely want to have another one for sure. And we'll see where time takes us." [Timestamp - 36:08]

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad

Last month, Russell Wilson publicly confessed his desire for a fourth child with Ciara, in the comment section of one of her IG posts. Wilson's request for a fourth baby got him a hilarious reaction from the pop star.

Russell Wilson's wife Ciara confessed wanting to enjoy self-love before 5th baby

It has been almost a year since Ciara gave birth to her daughter Amora Princess Wilson, and that's why the pop star hasn't been in a rush about having another baby. Even though she's open to having another child, she has been focused on giving herself the needed self-care.

Ad

"I do see the road of baby number five, but at the right time. I wanna grind a little bit. I wanna get out here and drop it like it’s hot a couple of times. When I try, and drop it like it’s hot with a belly, I can’t quite get up. We gotta take my time a little bit. Mama got to love herself a little bit," Ciara said on 'Jennifer Hudson Show.'

Ad

Talking about kids, it was Ciara's firstborn Future's birthday on Monday, May 19. To make his 11th birthday even more memorable, the pop singer penned down a heartwarming message for the young child, attached with a video featuring her throwback memories with him.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shanu Singh A writer with a goal to provide readers with the latest and updated news from the world of NFL entertainment. Know More

Giants Nation! Check out the latest New York Giants Schedule and dive into the Giants Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.