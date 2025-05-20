Russell Wilson's wife Ciara pens heartwarming message celebrating her son Future's 11th birthday

The New York Giants star Russell Wilson and his wife Ciara celebrated their eldest son Future’s 11th birthday on Monday. To make Future’s birthday even more memorable, Ciara dedicated a special Instagram post to her son, which featured an emotional note for him.

Future Zahir Wilburn was born to Ciara and her then-fiancée and rapper Future on May 19, 2014, and was named after his father. A couple of months after Future’s birth, Ciara ended her engagement with the rapper. Since day 1 of his relationship with Ciara, Russell Wilson has treated Future as his own son.

“Future, my first born! The BIG 11! I watch you in amazement as you navigate your way through this world as a precious young boy," Ciara captioned the post. "You are the most incredible big brother and son that anyone could hope for! I thank the Lord every day for a praying, loving, compassionate, and intelligent son! Happy birthday sunshine! We love you sooo much!”

Just like his stepfather, Russell Wilson, Future has a passion for sports, especially baseball. Ciara also shared a reel featuring her and Wilson’s beautiful moments with Future, including the ones from New York Yankees’ games.

Russell Wilson expressed love for Future in heartwarming birthday tribute

Apart from Ciara, Russell Wilson also shared a wholesome birthday tribute for Future via his Instagram account. The Giants quarterback penned a heartwarming birthday message for his stepson.

“Happy birthday Future!!!" Wilson wrote. "We’re so proud of the young man you are! 11 years old and you somehow teach me something new every day! God has abundance in store for you! Not only are you a great son, a best friend, but you are the best big brother to Sienna, Win and Amora! You are the Light of the World! Daddy and Mommy love you so much!!!”

Apart from Future, Ciara shares three kids with Wilson. The couple welcomed their first child together on Apr. 29, 2017, when their daughter Sienna Princess Wilson was born. On Jul. 23, 2020, Ciara gave birth to their son, Win Harrison Wilson, with the quarterback.

On December 11, 2023, the couple became parents to their third child and second daughter, Amora Princess Wilson. Two months ago, when Future made a stride in Little League Baseball, Wilson had a special celebration for his stepson.

