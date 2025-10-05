"I must've f***ed your mom and sister": Johnny Manziel's alleged NSFW comment at Alabama fan goes viral during heated IG argument

Johnny Manziel is going viral on social media for his alleged NSFW Comment at an Alabama fan. In the photo shared online, a fan is seen messaging the former Texas A&amp;M star as the two engaged in a heated altercation amid the Crimson Tide's showdown against the Vanderbilt Commodores.During this altercation between the two, Johnny Manziel decided to take a sharp jab at the fan with his NSFW comment about his family.&quot;Must have f**ked your sister and mom at the same time,&quot; Manziel wrote.After the Alabama fan replied to Manziel's NSFW comment, he then clapped back by talking about his victory against the Crimson Tide during the 2012 season.&quot;Didn't I win a Heisman because of you f****ts&quot; Manziel said.That year, he helped the Aggies to a 29-24 victory over former head coach Nick Saban's team at Bryant-Denny Stadium. It was also the year that he was honored wth the Heisman trophy.Johnny Manziel was in attendance during Alabama's 30-14 victory over the Vanderbilt Commodores at Bryant-Denny Stadium. After the game, he was seen engaging in some trash-talking with the Crimson Tide fanbase on the sidelines.With this victory, Kalen DeBoer's team secured a four-game winning streak after starting the season with a disappointing loss against the Florida State Seminoles. Against Vanderbilt, quarterback Ty Simpson completed 23 of the 31 passes he attempted for 340 yards and two passing touchdowns.Johnny Manziel shares his thoughts on Arch Manning after Texas' 29-21 loss to the GatorsArch Manning's disappointing performance on the field continues to overshadow the Texas Longhorns' success. On Saturday, the suffered a 29-21 loss at the hands of the Florida Gators. This has raised more questions about the quarterback's talent.However, Johnny Manziel has not yet given up on Arch Manning as a talent. On the 'Nightcap' show, he talked about the responsibility of carrying the Manning legacy and how it is difficult for Arch.&quot;Sometimes, how it just feels to go into these stadiums and into these big games right?&quot; Manziel said. &quot;For him, it's not Arch's fault. And we have sat here and I've been critical of him. ...And it's not his fault. It's not his fault that his last name is what it is. It's not his fault that people were clamoring for him last year with Quinn Ewers.&quot;&quot;And when I saw the score tonight, ... I said, 'Man, I bet you boys would miss Quinn Ewers.' &quot;Listen, it's not Arch's fault. He's a sophomore. He's a young kid that is developing under a very good coach, and a program that has potential. But, this is a Florida team that we have sat here for countless minutes and said what the hell are they doing. ...&quot;Johnny Manziel also criticized the Longhorns' running game, stating that it was not properly utilized on Saturday. They are next scheduled to face the Sooners on Oct. 11