“I don't play for money”: Dak Prescott makes his intentions clear amidst contract extension buzz

  • NFL
  • Schedule ⚡
  • Playoff Predictor ⚡
  • Teams
    chevron-down
    NFL Teams
    All NFL
    AFC EAST
    Buffalo Bills logo Buffalo Bills
    Miami Dolphins logo Miami Dolphins
    New England Patriots logo New England Patriots
    New York Jets logo New York Jets
    AFC WEST
    Denver Broncos logo Denver Broncos
    Kansas City Chiefs logo Kansas City Chiefs
    Las Vegas Raiders logo Las Vegas Raiders
    Los Angeles Chargers logo Los Angeles Chargers
    AFC NORTH
    Baltimore Ravens logo Baltimore Ravens
    Cincinnati Bengals logo Cincinnati Bengals
    Cleveland Browns logo Cleveland Browns
    Pittsburgh Steelers logo Pittsburgh Steelers
    AFC SOUTH
    Houston Texans logo Houston Texans
    Indianapolis Colts logo Indianapolis Colts
    Jacksonville Jaguars logo Jacksonville Jaguars
    Tennessee Titans logo Tennessee Titans
    NFC EAST
    Dallas Cowboys logo Dallas Cowboys
    New York Giants logo New York Giants
    Philadelphia Eagles logo Philadelphia Eagles
    Washington Commanders logo Washington Commanders
    NFC WEST
    Arizona Cardinals logo Arizona Cardinals
    Los Angeles Rams logo Los Angeles Rams
    San Francisco 49ers logo San Francisco 49ers
    Seattle Seahawks logo Seattle Seahawks
    NFC NORTH
    Chicago Bears logo Chicago Bears
    Detroit Lions logo Detroit Lions
    Green Bay Packers logo Green Bay Packers
    Minnesota Vikings logo Minnesota Vikings
    NFC SOUTH
    Atlanta Falcons logo Atlanta Falcons
    Carolina Panthers logo Carolina Panthers
    New Orleans Saints logo New Orleans Saints
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Tools
    chevron-down
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer icon
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    >
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer icon
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    >
    Odds Calculator
    Odds Calculator icon
    Odds Calculator
    >
    Parlay Calculator
    Parlay Calculator icon
    Parlay Calculator
    >
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    NFL Playoff Predictor icon
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    >
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    DFS Lineup Optimizer icon
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    >
  • NFL Playoff Chances 2024-25
  • Mock Draft Simulator
  • 2024 Draft Big Board
  • Standings
  • Depth Charts
  • Stat Leaders
  • Fantasy Trade Analyzer
  • Start/ Sit Optimizer
  • Patrick Mahomes
  • NFL Mock Draft 2024
  • Tony Pauline
  • 2024 Scouting Reports
  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Dak Prescott
  • “I don't play for money”: Dak Prescott makes his intentions clear amidst contract extension buzz

“I don't play for money”: Dak Prescott makes his intentions clear amidst contract extension buzz

By Utkarsh Tiwari
Modified May 23, 2024 15:15 GMT
David Yurman Dallas Cowboys Dak Prescott Event
David Yurman Dallas Cowboys Dak Prescott Event

Dak Prescott has emerged as a game-changer for the Dallas Cowboys. The quarterback's recent disclosure about his mindset was a surprise to many. This piece of news can come in handy for Jerry Jones as he ponders the contract extension for Prescott.

The Cowboys drafted Prescott in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft. The QB quickly rose through the ranks within the Texas team and cemented his position as the No. 1 choice. He was rewarded with a record-breaking deal of $160 million for years in 2021 after being tagged by the Cowboys.

However, that deal is running out and with QB salaries breaking new records, the Cowboys will have to shell out a lot of money to retain the services of Prescott as he enters the final year of his contract. However, the three-time Pro Bowler has clarified his stance on the issue of payment. On Wednesday at the OTAs, he said to the media:

“I don't play for money. Never have, never cared for it, to be honest with you, yeah. Would give it up just to play this game.”

He further revealed that he lets his agents and other concerned parties handle that side of the game, while he focuses on his. Prescott said:

“I allow that to the business people to say what it's worth, what they're supposed to give a quarterback of my play, a person of my play, a leader of my play.”
“For me, it's about, as I said, control what I can control and handle that part and the rest will take care of itself.”
NFL: Preseason-Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers
NFL: Preseason-Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers

The Cowboys have failed to tie down Dak Prescott to a newer and shinier contract, with only months remaining before he can enter free agency.

Jerry Jones wants Dak Prescott

In March before the NFL Draft, the Cowboys owner talked about the issues related to the salary cap and how it is affecting their ability to offer worthwhile contract extensions. However, he was sure of one thing. Jones said to the media:

“We want Dak Prescott. That's that.”

With the OTAs underway, it can be expected that the Cowboys will figure out their salary cap issues before the preseason games and provide stability to Dak Prescott and the rest of the team.

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी