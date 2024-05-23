“I don't play for money”: Dak Prescott makes his intentions clear amidst contract extension buzz

Dak Prescott has emerged as a game-changer for the Dallas Cowboys. The quarterback's recent disclosure about his mindset was a surprise to many. This piece of news can come in handy for Jerry Jones as he ponders the contract extension for Prescott.

The Cowboys drafted Prescott in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft. The QB quickly rose through the ranks within the Texas team and cemented his position as the No. 1 choice. He was rewarded with a record-breaking deal of $160 million for years in 2021 after being tagged by the Cowboys.

However, that deal is running out and with QB salaries breaking new records, the Cowboys will have to shell out a lot of money to retain the services of Prescott as he enters the final year of his contract. However, the three-time Pro Bowler has clarified his stance on the issue of payment. On Wednesday at the OTAs, he said to the media:

“I don't play for money. Never have, never cared for it, to be honest with you, yeah. Would give it up just to play this game.”

He further revealed that he lets his agents and other concerned parties handle that side of the game, while he focuses on his. Prescott said:

“I allow that to the business people to say what it's worth, what they're supposed to give a quarterback of my play, a person of my play, a leader of my play.”

“For me, it's about, as I said, control what I can control and handle that part and the rest will take care of itself.”

NFL: Preseason-Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers

The Cowboys have failed to tie down Dak Prescott to a newer and shinier contract, with only months remaining before he can enter free agency.

Jerry Jones wants Dak Prescott

In March before the NFL Draft, the Cowboys owner talked about the issues related to the salary cap and how it is affecting their ability to offer worthwhile contract extensions. However, he was sure of one thing. Jones said to the media:

“We want Dak Prescott. That's that.”

With the OTAs underway, it can be expected that the Cowboys will figure out their salary cap issues before the preseason games and provide stability to Dak Prescott and the rest of the team.