"I regretted it right away" - Braxton Berrios’ girlfriend Alix Earle opens up about one cosmetic procedure which left her shaken

Shortly after finishing college, Braxton Berrios' girlfriend Alix Earle underwent a major dental cosmetic procedure, which the SI model has been regretting ever since. On Tuesday, Earle opened up about her "scary" experience dealing with the complications left by the dental procedure in her TikTok post.

The post featured a clip of Alix Earle in which she could be seen adjusting her cracked tooth with a nail file. After making the adjustments, Earle started to share details about how she got 10 veneers to make her teeth look better. Talking about how she "regretted it right away", Earle said:

“I don’t know, honestly, kind of emotional for me. I really regretted it, like, right away. I think it was really scary for me, and I was like, ‘What did I just do?’ I had such good teeth and, I’m like, ‘Oh my God, I have to keep up with this for the rest of my life.’"

Earle concluded her statement by admitting that it was one of those decisions that she made "pretty fast" without exploring all the important factors. Therefore, every time her veneers gave her problems, she ended up "really regretting" her decision to get them in the first place, all over again.

A day after opening up about her dental cosmetic regrets, Alix Earle was spotted celebrating the 4th of July in her own special way. To pay her tribute, the SI model posted throwback pictures from her photoshoot with a brand in a stunning US flag-inspired outfit.

Braxton Berrios’ GF Alix Earle opened up about regretting breast implants

Kylie Jenner came clean about her regrets about getting breast implants in one of her TikTok videos last month. Shortly after Jenner's admission, Entertainment Tonight shared Braxton Berrios's girlfriend Alix Earle's previous comments on getting breast implants from one of her "Hot Mess" podcast videos in June.

"275cc in one 295 cc in another. Saline under the muscle - dr Hidalgo NYC (kind of wish I did silicone though) went through armpit for incision ILY," Earle said, according to ET.

Since Alix Earle has been a part of the social media industry, appearance has always been a primary concern and a major priority for her. But in an ever-evolving industry like this, Earle has found the trick to achieve consistent growth and success, which she previously shared in her interview with the Wall Street Journal.

